Horoscopes for Sunday, July 28, 2019

Aries Venus the goddess prepares to put aside her water wings and blaze a trail into fiery Leo, your solar fifth house. You'll feel inclined to dine and dance in the coming weeks, so kick up your heels. Romantic feelings fill the air, renewing your affections for a loved one, or leading the single Rams down the dangerous paths of love. Enjoy yourself during this time. Go to the theatre, or have a flutter at the casino. Make the most of your social life! Lucky Number 867 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Aries

Taurus Just breeze along with the fashion-conscious Moon today as she moves out of Libra and your solar sixth house. It's time to clean up and organize your life. Are you drinking enough water and eating enough fruit and vegetables? Do you exercise regularly? If not, it's time to revamp your health habits. Venus your life-ruler enters your house of domesticity, so harmonious relationships between family members should be encouraged. Real estate negotiations, legal matters connected with a family business, or a parent's artistic efforts are stimulated in the weeks to come. Lucky Number 514 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Scorpio

Gemini As Venus enters fiery Leo, social situations in weeks ahead can be ego-massaging. Even better, they may bring opportunities for a wider recognition of your own integrity, special talent, or efforts. This potential is not a sure bet, mind you. It represents a chance to create your own opportunity. Flattery, charm, and a sense of humor can be most persuasive during this period. You should have little trouble gaining favors. A chance encounter may lead to a position of leadership, enhancement of your social status, or other personal success. Lucky Number 967 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Pisces

Cancer Venus leaves your sign today and as she enters Leo for several weeks, personal finances, friendships, and your values are likely to be stressed. You will experience an urge to splurge on luxury items. More money than usual goes out on social or cultural events, as well as on investments to enhance your appearance or the attractiveness of your environment. Wealth connected with social status may arise in some form. Lucky Number 583 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Pisces

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sacramento Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Leo Glorious Venus enters your sign today, Leo, so prepare to exert your influence! Your personal charm, willingness to cooperate with others and sense of humor will make a difference. Why not get a beauty treatment, or find other ways to enhance your attractions? Your physical appearance will have as big an impact as your larger-than-life personality. Lucky Number 663 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Taurus

Virgo As Venus enters your twelfth house, the root of any potential difficulty probably lies in the past. Some Virgins will return to an old relationship seeking resolution or perhaps to give someone a second chance. Others may find themselves in a new and secret liaison! Love relationships from the past, especially those in which you suffered a loss, can intrude on the present. You will be inclined to withdraw from society in coming weeks. Self-pity is there too, though you can choose to ignore it by turning your attention to helping others less fortunate than yourself. Lucky Number 532 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Pisces

Libra Venus enters Leo today, awakening more concern with your personal aspirations and happiness, especially regarding the satisfaction you gain (or do not!) from your role in the lives of others. Promote harmony and encourage co-operation. Romance is on your agenda, perhaps with someone who already has a child from a previous union. Joining organizations and participating in groups will be rewarding in the weeks ahead. Lucky Number 844 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Virgo

Scorpio Venus heads into dramatic Leo after a lovely month in romantic Cancer, turning the celestial attention to improving relationships in your career environment. This is a terrific day for taking stock of your current position, whether you're looking at your ambitions, your finances or both. Maybe you should write down a list of everything you've achieved recently, and everything you've still got to do, so you can see exactly where you stand. Lucky Number 222 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Virgo

Sagittarius Venus adds relationship savvy to the Moon's power of charm and delight, making it easier for you to see through to the true motivations of others. Pay attention to body language and things that go unsaid. If others are ever to be impressed by your integrity and worth, this is the time to reveal them. Seek out situations that require these traits. It's a very lucky time. Your inner vitality and self-image thrive. You are more generous and social events, such as banquets or formal affairs are apt to be joint ventures. These may be held in your honor, or in honor of a partner or other allies, superiors and other authority figures. Lucky Number 814 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Taurus

Capricorn As Venus dives into Leo, joint income and social status through marriage or business partnership, are likely to surface. Common goals and values play no small part. It's more intense with regard to social contacts, romance or sexual encounters, especially the psychological motivations and behavior patterns involved. Group therapy may be productive. Pleasures are more deeply felt, although a certain lightheartedness may be absent. This is also a good time to ask for loans or favors, as well as to collect those you are owed. Lucky Number 107 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Virgo

Aquarius With Venus entering Leo, you'll feel a stronger bond with your love, or maybe form one with someone who wants to become yours! Romantic encounters however tend to be more a matter of ego satisfaction than emotional commitment. It is not a good time to put yourself in a situation that depends on your popularity and acceptance by others. If you hold any position of leadership you may expect that it may be openly opposed. Partnerships are heavily emphasized and the potential circumstances also include the possibility of establishing new partnerships and joint ventures. Lucky Number 624 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Aquarius