Horoscopes for Sunday, August 18, 2019

Aries The Ram will be ready to make a grand entrance once the changing Moon crosses into your first house of personality and you should feel the renewed emotional strength and energy this brings. This is your night to shine, so don't turn down interesting invitations. If you are entertaining in your home this evening, you are sure to be a charming host. Lucky Number 595 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Virgo

Taurus You might find yourself getting sleepy as the Moon moves into your twelfth house of subconscious matters. This is a good time to slow down and recharge your physical and spiritual batteries, so don't push yourself. It's not a good night to stay out until three a.m.... plan a quiet evening and an early bedtime instead. Even you need your beauty rest! Lucky Number 100 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Taurus

Gemini Once the Moon enters assertive Aries and your eleventh house of friends and associates, it will be time to enjoy a little friendly persuasion. Go ahead and join your pals for good times tonight; you certainly have been working hard enough to deserve a break! Besides, even the most business minded Geminian knows that networking is vital to a healthy career. Lucky Number 672 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Sagittarius

Cancer With the changing Moon entering your tenth house of career and reputation, today may feel like an avalanche tailor-made for you. Just when you thought you had everything taken care of, you must spend more time attending to duty. Some may be stuck with extra responsibilities at work that lead to having to work longer hours. Lucky Number 828 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Pisces

Leo You'll be hungry for fresh ideas as the changing Moon enters pioneering Aries and your ninth house of higher learning. If you can get out tonight, go for something you have never tried before. Whether it is salsa dancing or eating sushi, it is time for a change of pace. Surround yourself with people who have open minds and adventuresome spirits. Lucky Number 594 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Libra

Virgo The changing Moon enters your eighth house of sex, money and power, shining gentle light on some of the darkest corners in your life. You will see that there is nothing to fear and everything to gain by embracing the cycle of life. Surround yourself with friends and family who understand and appreciate the marvellous depths of your nature. Lucky Number 329 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Libra

Libra The emphasis shifts to your marriage or partnerships today; it's time to devote some time to your most significant other. Understanding runs deep between you and the ones you are closest to today; go out and have some fun while you are in tune. Why not see a suspenseful movie this evening? Nothing like a rush of adrenaline to get the evening off to an exciting start! Lucky Number 907 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Virgo

Scorpio Be diligent about sticking to your diet or exercise routine; you need to pay attention to your body's health needs. You also need to cover all your bases today... don't overlook any details unless you want to pay the price next week. Your friends may be urging you to come out and indulge with them tonight, but unless you want to feel the pain, you'd better turn in early. Lucky Number 503 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Leo

Sagittarius The mood is considerably lighter as the Moon enters Aries and your fifth house of romance and creativity today; plan to enjoy a good time tonight. Make a play date with your inner child and forget about all your responsibilities for a few hours; you've been working hard and deserve time off for good behavior. Just remember, no drinking and driving... hire a cab if you plan to go out for the evening. Lucky Number 270 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Virgo

Capricorn The Moon moves through Aries and your fourth house of home and family, drawing you closer to the ones you love. You may want to be at home, but the call of duty at work may keep you away. Some of you may be having problems with authority figures at this time as well. You need to listen carefully to your own heart. Lucky Number 664 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Aquarius

Aquarius The Moon moves into feisty Aries and your third house of communications today and you may be ready to give someone a piece of your mind. Choose your words carefully, however... this could be the showdown at the OK Corral, so you don't want to play your hand prematurely. You have a chance to recruit others to your side now; make the most of your opportunities. Lucky Number 977 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Gemini