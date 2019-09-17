Horoscopes for Tuesday, September 17, 2019

Aries No one can pull the wool over your eyes today because you're being so realistic and down to earth. It's a particularly good day for making plans because you can see both the pros and cons, and will make your decisions accordingly. You'll also be able to make steady progress if you're involved in a house purchase or property deal. Lucky Number 906 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Libra

Taurus This is a good day for sorting out any situations that are threatening to wreak havoc or grind to a halt. You're brimming with commonsense right now and it shows! You'll want to do whatever is the most sensible and practical option, and this will involve talking to other people to find out what's going on. Make sure you need all the facts straight first. Lucky Number 816 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Cancer

Gemini You're blessed with a lot of commonsense today, so turn it to your advantage. It's an excellent opportunity to do some financial planning or lay down the foundations of a money-making scheme that will grow in time. Right now you aren't interested in anything that's risky or dodgy and it wouldn't go well even if you tried it, but you'll succeed with solid, sensible schemes. Lucky Number 909 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Leo

Cancer You're blessed with masses of commonsense today so it's ideal for looking over current plans and projects, and making sure that they've been organized efficiently. If they contain any snags you'll stand a good chance of spotting them, and also of knowing what to do about them. It may help to put your ideas down on paper so you can refer back to them later on. Lucky Number 443 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Aquarius

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Leo How is your new fiscal strategy going? Are you managing to keep down your expenses and make every penny count? At some point today find the time to assess your progress so far, and see if there is room for any further improvements. You're in a very realistic frame of mind, and won't commit yourself to any strategies that you know you can't manage but nor will you make excuses for yourself if you haven't done as well as expected. Lucky Number 644 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Leo

Virgo You're at your most efficient and practical today, and you're working to the best of your abilities. Your brain is ticking over nicely and you're making good use of your time. It's an excellent day for doing some long-range planning because you know your limitations and will happily work within them. Lucky Number 944 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Taurus

Libra A strong current of realism is running through you, enabling you to face up to whatever is happening in your life and decide what you're going to do about it. It may help to discuss things with someone whose opinions you value, although you'll be just as happy to thrash things out by yourself. Either way, you'll get a real sense of satisfaction from the day's events. Lucky Number 215 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Taurus

Scorpio Your powers of concentration are really good today, so don't let them go to waste. You'll manage to screen out any distractions and focus on whatever is important. However, it will definitely help to have frequent breaks so you can avoid getting burnt out or bored. You also need to keep your blood circulating! A friend makes your day by being a staunch supporter of you. Lucky Number 990 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Gemini

Sagittarius You're feeling purposeful and businesslike, and you don't want to muck about or waste time. Instead, you'll want to organize your day in the most efficient way possible, so you don't have to backtrack or do anything twice. Ideally, you should work by yourself now because you'll appreciate a little peace and quiet. You need to be able to think without being interrupted. Lucky Number 468 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Pisces

Capricorn Any form of teamwork will go well today. You're in a generous mood and will happily give credit where credit's due, so if someone else has worked wonders you'll be the first one to congratulate them. Equally, if you're in the limelight you won't want to brag about it. You'll also do well if you're taking part in a brainstorming session because you'll have some very constructive ideas. Lucky Number 757 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Virgo

Aquarius You're highly efficient and organized today, which is great news if you're at work because you'll be quietly proud of everything that you're able to achieve. If you're in a position of responsibility, you'll inspire everyone with confidence in your abilities, and you'll be able to handle problems without getting into a state or giving way to a sense of panic. You'll be as cool as a cucumber, in fact! Lucky Number 545 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Gemini