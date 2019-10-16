Horoscopes for Wednesday, October 16, 2019

Aries You're feeling much more bullish and resilient today, which is just as well after yesterday's wretched mood. Do your best to look on the bright side and distract yourself with activities that are therapeutic and enjoyable. Get busy with something creative or artistic, especially if that involves making things with your hands. Lucky Number 798 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Capricorn

Taurus After yesterday's unpleasant experiences you're in the mood for some love and affection. Cuddle up with someone special or get together with a group of close friends, and feel the emotional scars start to melt away. You'll much prefer to be with people you know inside out now than to meet strangers, and you may even decide to stay at home rather than to venture into uncharted territory. Lucky Number 337 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Cancer

Gemini Life becomes more peaceful today, which is a great relief after the difficulties of the past couple of days. You need to recuperate emotionally, so give yourself a complete break by doing something you really enjoy and forgetting about whatever's been worrying you. Meet up with some friends, do something fun with your other half, or immerse yourself in a favourite hobby. Lucky Number 101 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Cancer

Cancer You're keen to get on well with whoever happens to be around today, and you'll be very successful at it. If you're at work you'll be chatty and chummy with workmates and customers, and will do your best to put them at their ease. It will help if you can find something in common with them, because that will be a bond between you. Lucky Number 870 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Capricorn

Leo You're interested in facts and figures today, Leo. You bury yourself in the papers and won't emerge until you're covered with ink and your head is brimming with information, or you could do some serious surfing on the net in the interests of research. If you're planning a journey or holiday, this is a good day for checking that you haven't overlooked any important factors. Lucky Number 886 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Leo

Virgo If you're still feeling worried, it will help to discuss your thoughts with someone who can empathize and listen to you. You'll feel better for having poured out your heart, as this will help you marshal your thoughts and get them into perspective. You will establish a stronger rapport with this person as a result, which is a bonus. Lucky Number 391 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Libra

Libra You're keen to get on well with the people around you today, so you'll do almost anything to avoid a row or a tricky atmosphere. Take everyone as you find them, warts and all. However, don't let this magnanimous mood send the message to a certain someone that he or she can get away with really bad behavior, because that will be setting a nasty precedent. Lucky Number 102 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Virgo

Scorpio This is a great day for getting on with the chores and doing so with a smile. You're in a good mood and as a result you'll enjoy whatever you're doing. You'll also spread a little happiness in the direction of other people, especially if you're working with them. Someone who's older or more experienced than you may need your help or compassion at some point, so stand by. Lucky Number 573 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Aquarius

Sagittarius Enjoy your social life today. It's exactly what you're in the mood for, especially if you can get together with some of your favourite people. Don't worry if you didn't have anything planned - all you need to do is to make the suggestion to someone you live with or to pick up the phone and call a friend. You'll also enjoy being in beautiful surroundings, such as the beach or countryside. Lucky Number 442 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Libra

Capricorn It's a great day for getting on with domestic chores and making your home more comfy or secure as a result. Maybe it's about time you did some decorating or renovations to your home, or perhaps all it needs is a good tidy-up. You won't want to waste any time today, but nor will you want to waste money on things that aren't necessary or which you can get cheaper elsewhere. Lucky Number 276 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Gemini

Aquarius It's a very different story to yesterday, as now you're feeling accepting and easy-going. You're ready to take people as you find them, and you're doing your best not to judge them. It's a great day for giving yourself a break, perhaps by doing as little as possible all day long. You'll also enjoy relaxing by water, such as lazing on the beach or walking by a river. Lucky Number 336 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Capricorn