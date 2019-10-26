Horoscopes
Horoscopes for Saturday, October 26, 2019
Aries
The emotional Moon, stern Saturn and aggressive Mars are causing tension today. It may be that you and a friend do not see eye-to-eye. If this is the case, it would be best to take a temporary break from each other. Sometimes it's best to just let things go for a while; there is no sense in trying to change someone's opinion once they have made their mind up.
Lucky Number851
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignLibra
Taurus
Nervous energy reigns. Take a long lunch in a peaceful setting if you can. Bulls who work independently may still find plenty of stress to deal with in your environment. As Roseanne Rosannadanna used to say, 'It's always something!'. Spend healing time with your partner this evening and the troubles of the world will seem to wash away.
Lucky Number655
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignPisces
Gemini
Your attention turns to your personal concerns versus your work and health situation. You are dealing with important issues, whether or not you have the time or inclination. The cosmos is demanding that you transform your attitudes about money, especially shared funds, and you have no choice but to pay attention.
Lucky Number494
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignCapricorn
Cancer
Clear your mind of dreams and fancies and get busy. You may appreciate this opportunity to simply serve and work where you are needed... many of you have had too much time to think lately. Chores that involve very little skill will be therapeutic. You might even have a chat with god or your own personal goddess while scrubbing out the shower.
Lucky Number194
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignAries
Leo
If you feel like indulging in rich foods and sweets, try eating one or two cookies instead of devouring the whole bag! It may be very hard to keep your appetite for pleasure under control, whether you crave food, wine or sex!
Lucky Number436
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignGemini
Virgo
Your sixth sense may be working overtime, but it's best to keep your feet firmly planted in reality. If you can see it, feel it, taste it, and smell it, then you can be sure of what you are dealing with. Listen only to advice based on common sense. Avoid hunches unless they are based on concrete evidence.
Lucky Number534
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignTaurus
Libra
You may feel the urge to express yourself quite strongly, dear Libra. Emotional passions may get out of hand. If you feel you cannot avoid an outburst that may be inappropriate, try writing down your feelings in a letter. Then, keep the letter to yourself for a few days: if you still feel that way later, then let fly.
Lucky Number485
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignPisces
Scorpio
Do what you love and love what you do to achieve greater fortune. If you hate what you are doing, something is very wrong. Even if you are making a mountain of cash, you'll end up feeling empty in the end.
Lucky Number888
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignVirgo
Sagittarius
You should be feeling bright and spunky today. You'll be ready to go back into battle as your emotional strength reaches a high. The power to change your life is just around the corner. By the time your birthday comes around, all should be clear. What happens today may hold clues to the near future.
Lucky Number961
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignTaurus
Capricorn
You don't feel much like talking or socializing, but that is perfectly fine while the Moon battles Saturn, your life-ruler. Nurture your spirit today by indulging in the pleasures and activities that make you feel more whole. Be yourself with no apologies.
Lucky Number584
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignPisces
Aquarius
Friendly competition is ignited, adding excitement to the day. Don't let this get out of hand, however, as tempers can flare unexpectedly. Emotional energy is very strong now, so use this to your advantage. Those who are involved in supporting a worthy cause will feel as though they are on fire. Surround yourself with those who share your ideals.
Lucky Number280
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignPisces
Pisces
You are in the spotlight, so be sure to be on your best behavior! If you are partying this evening, limit the amount of alcohol you drink. A little might make you charming, but a little too much might find you regretting your actions in the morning. Your partner could be embarrassed and give you an earful!
