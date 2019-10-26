Horoscopes for Saturday, October 26, 2019

Aries The emotional Moon, stern Saturn and aggressive Mars are causing tension today. It may be that you and a friend do not see eye-to-eye. If this is the case, it would be best to take a temporary break from each other. Sometimes it's best to just let things go for a while; there is no sense in trying to change someone's opinion once they have made their mind up. Lucky Number 851 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Libra

Taurus Nervous energy reigns. Take a long lunch in a peaceful setting if you can. Bulls who work independently may still find plenty of stress to deal with in your environment. As Roseanne Rosannadanna used to say, 'It's always something!'. Spend healing time with your partner this evening and the troubles of the world will seem to wash away. Lucky Number 655 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Pisces

Gemini Your attention turns to your personal concerns versus your work and health situation. You are dealing with important issues, whether or not you have the time or inclination. The cosmos is demanding that you transform your attitudes about money, especially shared funds, and you have no choice but to pay attention. Lucky Number 494 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Capricorn

Cancer Clear your mind of dreams and fancies and get busy. You may appreciate this opportunity to simply serve and work where you are needed... many of you have had too much time to think lately. Chores that involve very little skill will be therapeutic. You might even have a chat with god or your own personal goddess while scrubbing out the shower. Lucky Number 194 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Aries

Leo If you feel like indulging in rich foods and sweets, try eating one or two cookies instead of devouring the whole bag! It may be very hard to keep your appetite for pleasure under control, whether you crave food, wine or sex! Lucky Number 436 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Gemini

Virgo Your sixth sense may be working overtime, but it's best to keep your feet firmly planted in reality. If you can see it, feel it, taste it, and smell it, then you can be sure of what you are dealing with. Listen only to advice based on common sense. Avoid hunches unless they are based on concrete evidence. Lucky Number 534 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Taurus

Libra You may feel the urge to express yourself quite strongly, dear Libra. Emotional passions may get out of hand. If you feel you cannot avoid an outburst that may be inappropriate, try writing down your feelings in a letter. Then, keep the letter to yourself for a few days: if you still feel that way later, then let fly. Lucky Number 485 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Pisces

Scorpio Do what you love and love what you do to achieve greater fortune. If you hate what you are doing, something is very wrong. Even if you are making a mountain of cash, you'll end up feeling empty in the end. Lucky Number 888 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Virgo

Sagittarius You should be feeling bright and spunky today. You'll be ready to go back into battle as your emotional strength reaches a high. The power to change your life is just around the corner. By the time your birthday comes around, all should be clear. What happens today may hold clues to the near future. Lucky Number 961 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Taurus

Capricorn You don't feel much like talking or socializing, but that is perfectly fine while the Moon battles Saturn, your life-ruler. Nurture your spirit today by indulging in the pleasures and activities that make you feel more whole. Be yourself with no apologies. Lucky Number 584 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Pisces

Aquarius Friendly competition is ignited, adding excitement to the day. Don't let this get out of hand, however, as tempers can flare unexpectedly. Emotional energy is very strong now, so use this to your advantage. Those who are involved in supporting a worthy cause will feel as though they are on fire. Surround yourself with those who share your ideals. Lucky Number 280 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Pisces