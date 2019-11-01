Horoscopes for Friday, November 1, 2019

Aries Today should be fun, light and easy, so enjoy the happy vibes. Your intellect and spiritual awareness will reach a peak as Venus travels through your ninth house of the higher mind in weeks ahead. Let it flow. Dealings with foreigners and cultured types are also favoured. Romance heats up as well, so do something special for your beloved. You may do well through travel and artistic pursuits too. Lucky Number 991 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Taurus

Taurus Joint income and social status are likely to surface in weeks ahead, with Venus in Sagittarius. It's more intense with regard to romance or sexual encounters, especially the psychological motivations and behavior patterns involved. With the Moon in Capricorn, if there are no obvious impediments to prevent you, this is a good time to ask for loans or favors, as well as to collect those you are owed. Lucky Number 435 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Leo

Gemini Venus moves into Sagittarius and your seventh house of marriage and partnerships, so compromise is in order. Keep a cool head. New partnerships and joint ventures are in the wind. Resolve any disagreements using your natural charm. Courts and contracts should work out for you over the next few weeks. Lucky Number 166 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Aries

Cancer It's time to put some harmony into your working environment, dear Crabs. Venus heading into happy-go-lucky Sagittarius improves relationships with colleagues and employees. An office romance, or a social event connected with co-workers is in the frame. Beautify your workplace: anything from major renovations to adding fresh paint, plants or artwork to brighten things up. It's time to get your diet and fitness together too. Beauty treatments, dental work, and cosmetic surgery are favoured in weeks ahead. Lucky Number 854 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Cancer

Leo Your creativity will reach a peak as Venus travels through your fifth house of romance and creativity, so let it flow. Children will be more responsive and eager to spend time with you; make time for the young ones in your life. Your romantic side comes out. You can improve relationships with children and expand social contacts. Remember to curb that extravagance in your pursuit of pleasure. Artistic urges are stimulated. Speculation is favoured, but use your head and consult your partner before blowing the lot! Lucky Number 902 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Aries

Virgo Harmonious relationships between family members are encouraged as Venus steps into Sagittarius today. Real estate negotiations, legal matters connected with a family business, or the artistic endeavors of a parent are stimulated this month. Lucky Number 976 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Aries

Libra As Venus heads into Sagittarius, you should have no trouble gaining favors over the next few weeks. Pleasant relations in your neighborhood are favoured. You may also have the opportunity to increase contacts or improve relationships with brothers, sisters, cousins and in-laws. Some of your best social opportunities during the month ahead are right in your immediate environment. Lucky Number 511 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Gemini

Scorpio You should be ready for some fun, so surround yourself with your favourite people early in the day, then personal finances, friendships, and your values come to the fore. Luxury items do appeal! You'll be keen to spend on your appearance, thanks to Venus. Is social status connected with wealth in your world? Lucky Number 653 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Aries

Sagittarius Venus, the Love Goddess, cruises into your sign today, boosting your charm and giving you a yen for something new and different. Attending a concert, art or fashion show may be on the agenda in coming weeks. Allies are supportive, helping you attain your goals and improve your self-image. Your charm and willingness to cooperate make a big difference. You can easily dominate the romantic scene. Just don't overdo it and turn the whole situation into little more than the pursuit of ego-gratification. You'll catch more flies with honey than with vinegar. Pledge to do something you have always wanted to do, and find the time to do it! Lucky Number 507 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Sagittarius

Capricorn Passions may be ignited, so spend time with your significant other today. You may have to compromise at work, as knives come out. Thanks to Venus moving behind the scenes you find excuses to pass up invitations -- you're too ill, too overweight, too much work to do, or any number of other reasons. Romance may be secretive or based in fantasy and dreams. Love relationships from the past can intrude. Resist self-pity and turn your attention to helping those less fortunate than yourself. Lucky Number 218 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Taurus

Aquarius The Goddess Venus moves into adventurous Sagittarius today, so your personal aspirations and happiness are in the frame. Venus empowers your 11th house, encouraging you to promote harmony and encourage cooperation among friends and contacts. Participation in group activities can be very rewarding during the month ahead. Lucky Number 131 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Pisces