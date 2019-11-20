Horoscopes for Wednesday, November 20, 2019

Aries The Moon enters Virgo and your sixth house of health and service today, so make sure you are practising good habits as Mercury turns direct after a frustrating retro phase. It's very important for you to keep yourself healthy in weeks ahead; avoid poor dietary habits and be sure to practice stress relief tactics every day. This is a good day for organizing and preparing yourself for the month ahead... pay attention to details you might have neglected recently. Lucky Number 381 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Cancer

Taurus The Moon moves into Virgo and your fifth house of romance and creativity today, giving you a light-hearted view of the world. This is a wonderful day for romantic encounters as Mercury turns direct after a retrograde period, so take the opportunities that come your way. Do something unexpected and wonderful for someone you care about, especially the young people in your life. Lucky Number 531 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Libra

Gemini The Moon enters Virgo and your fourth house of home and family today, urging you to stay close to the hearth. As Mercury also turns direct in Scorpio, you may need to talk to your partner about an important issue, perhaps concerning work or health. If you don't handle this now, it could snowball into something worse. Much can be accomplished at home today, so plan to spend your spare time working around the house. Lucky Number 847 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Sagittarius

Cancer The Moon enters Virgo and your third house of communications today, making you more talkative. Take this opportunity to respond to your phone calls and email; you'll be extra efficient and effective with words as Mercury turns direct after a frustrating retro phase. Someone at work may get on your nerves, by saying something that doesn't sit right with you; let it slide if you want to make a good impression on your higher ups. Lucky Number 748 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Scorpio

Leo The Moon enters Virgo and your second house of personal finances, urging you to pay attention to your bank balance. You may be tempted to spend on household items as Mercury turns direct after a frustrating retro phase, but if you don't have room for it, don't buy it! Your creative powers can be stimulated by this energy, so allow yourself to imagine, create, and dream. Lucky Number 638 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Pisces

Virgo The Moon enters Virgo and your first house of personality as Mercury turns direct after a frustrating retro phase, helping to give you an edge in everything you do. Your charm and grace are at an all-time high for the next two days; even those suffering from depression or frustration will find it is easier to express yourself with positive results. Be open to love and other little miracles now. Lucky Number 587 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Capricorn

Libra With the sensitive Moon transiting your twelfth house of secrets and spirituality, you may not care for the company of others today. Make an effort to feed your soul as Mercury turns direct after a frustrating retro phase, whether you indulge in aroma therapy, yoga, or a chocolate ice cream treat. Being alone for any length of time should be therapeutic. Tell your loved ones you need some alone time and then take it! Lucky Number 417 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Gemini

Scorpio Once the Moon enters Virgo and your eleventh house of friends and associates, you'll feel optimistic and friendly again. Yesterday's frustrations are quickly forgotten, so make an effort not to hold a grudge. You may agree to disagree with someone as Mercury turns direct after a frustrating retro phase in your sign, but just remember that everyone is entitled to an opinion, no matter how wrong it is! Lucky Number 555 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Capricorn

Sagittarius You'll have your nose to the grindstone as the Moon enters Virgo and your tenth house of career and status. The drive to achieve may be especially strong as Mercury turns direct after a frustrating retro phase. This same energy could create problems among co-workers and other associates, so be aware of the moods of others. Also, watch for a tendency to say the wrong thing at the wrong time to the wrong person. Lucky Number 455 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Libra

Capricorn With the Moon entering Virgo and your ninth house of travel and adventure, it's time to try something new. Even if all you do is order something you haven't tried before from your favourite restaurant, you need to expand your horizons a bit as Mercury turns direct after a retrograde period. Capricorn often takes comfort in the tried-and-true, but there is a part of you that longs for the excitement of change. Lucky Number 170 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Libra

Aquarius Dreams you had last night may still be haunting you this morning as Mercury turns direct after a frustrating retro phase; remember that monsters are just symbols for fears you have in your life. Your psychic abilities may be strong while the Moon passes through Virgo and your eighth house of sex, money, and power today... if you have a strong hunch about something, you can bet on it. Lucky Number 769 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Gemini