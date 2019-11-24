Horoscopes
Horoscopes for Sunday, November 24, 2019
Aries
The Moon completes her tour of your seventh house of partnerships today, urging you to keep the lines of communication open between you and your partner. Take it easy if you can today, enjoying the simple things in life with someone you love. Let the pressures of the world evaporate as you allow yourself to savour the good things in life with someone special.
Lucky Number998
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignSagittarius
Taurus
No matter how busy you are today, take time out to connect with your mate, best friend or partner. The changing Moon is entering sensitive Scorpio and your seventh house of partnerships, so be sure to check on the people you most love and depend upon. The seventh house also rules competitors, so watch out for those who are working against you!
Lucky Number542
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignLibra
Gemini
The Moon moves into Scorpio and your sixth house of health and service today, urging you to put away your toxic toys and clean up your act. If you've been eating and drinking too much lately, today is the day to start detoxifying your body. Eat fresh, healthy foods and drink plenty of water; you might consider going on a juice fast if your health practitioner will allow it. Clean up your environment and prepare to clean you!
Lucky Number130
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignCancer
Cancer
You may feel like even more of a homebody than usual today; don't leave the house if you don't really feel like it. Then again, your family may be driving you nuts and leaving the house may be critical to your sanity! Be sure to find plenty of time to rest and regain your emotional balance as cosmic pressure increases.
Lucky Number233
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignVirgo
Leo
There is plenty to do today in your own community and you'll find you're out and about more than usual now. There may be some misunderstandings at home, so don't be surprised if you have to make several trips before you have everything right. Don't allow emotional upsets to affect you too much - if you've had a fight, wait at least thirty minutes before getting behind the wheel of a car.
Lucky Number442
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignCancer
Virgo
As much as you would like to tell a certain someone off today, it's wiser to bite your tongue. E-mail can come back to haunt you; we all know stories of someone who accidentally sent the wrong memo out to the entire office. If you really must vent, wait until you get home and then tell your partner your woes. Go for a long walk first to get the edge off.
Lucky Number608
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignAries
Libra
Don't allow your financial worries get you down today; obsessing over every little detail will not solve the overall problem. You may find your finances are tight this month but you can remedy the situation through long-term planning. Prosperity is literally just around the corner; as Venus graces your money house until December 2nd, a much needed bonus may become a reality.
Lucky Number841
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignTaurus
Scorpio
The Moon enters Scorpio and your first house of personality today, increasing your energy. You'll be intense and powerful in your expression, so be careful not to overwhelm those who are not as strong as you. Your powers of intuition are doubled, so don't be surprised if you find yourself reading the minds of others.
Lucky Number536
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignAquarius
Sagittarius
The changing Moon enters your twelfth house of secrets and solitude, urging you to spend some time alone today. It is important to spend time reviewing the events of the past month in order to begin the next cycle without repeating the same mistakes. Release your fears and disappointments, forgiving yourself and others. Recharge your spiritual batteries by spending time in natural surroundings.
Lucky Number928
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignTaurus
Capricorn
The Moon enters intense Scorpio and your eleventh house of friendships today, giving your relationships a more emotional edge. One of your associates may need you right now, so be prepared to lend a shoulder to cry on. Refuse to become embroiled in someone else's drama, however. You may be sympathetic, but you know when to steer clear of trouble.
Lucky Number764
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignLibra
Aquarius
The changing Moon enters your tenth house of career and status, bringing out a power struggle between you and someone in authority. Hold your ground if you are currently involved in a project that will eventually improve the overall structure. Pick your battles wisely, compromising where necessary but standing firm for important principles and issues..
Lucky Number724
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignTaurus
Pisces
Dreams you had last night could be psychic in nature; pay attention to the clues your sleeping mind has given you. There is a feeling of mystery to the day as the Moon completes her tour of your eighth house; the greater cycles of life and death take center-stage. You may be especially sensitive to the moods and emotions of others, so surround yourself with positive influences.
