Horoscopes

Horoscopes for Sunday, November 24, 2019

AccuWeather

Aries

March 21-April 19

The Moon completes her tour of your seventh house of partnerships today, urging you to keep the lines of communication open between you and your partner. Take it easy if you can today, enjoying the simple things in life with someone you love. Let the pressures of the world evaporate as you allow yourself to savour the good things in life with someone special.

Lucky Number

998

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Sagittarius

Taurus

April 20-May 20

No matter how busy you are today, take time out to connect with your mate, best friend or partner. The changing Moon is entering sensitive Scorpio and your seventh house of partnerships, so be sure to check on the people you most love and depend upon. The seventh house also rules competitors, so watch out for those who are working against you!

Lucky Number

542

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Libra

Gemini

May 21-June 21

The Moon moves into Scorpio and your sixth house of health and service today, urging you to put away your toxic toys and clean up your act. If you've been eating and drinking too much lately, today is the day to start detoxifying your body. Eat fresh, healthy foods and drink plenty of water; you might consider going on a juice fast if your health practitioner will allow it. Clean up your environment and prepare to clean you!

Lucky Number

130

Financial Outlook

good

Compatible Sign

Cancer

Cancer

June 22-July 22

You may feel like even more of a homebody than usual today; don't leave the house if you don't really feel like it. Then again, your family may be driving you nuts and leaving the house may be critical to your sanity! Be sure to find plenty of time to rest and regain your emotional balance as cosmic pressure increases.

Lucky Number

233

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Virgo

Leo

July 23-August 22

There is plenty to do today in your own community and you'll find you're out and about more than usual now. There may be some misunderstandings at home, so don't be surprised if you have to make several trips before you have everything right. Don't allow emotional upsets to affect you too much - if you've had a fight, wait at least thirty minutes before getting behind the wheel of a car.

Lucky Number

442

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Cancer

Virgo

August 23-September 22

As much as you would like to tell a certain someone off today, it's wiser to bite your tongue. E-mail can come back to haunt you; we all know stories of someone who accidentally sent the wrong memo out to the entire office. If you really must vent, wait until you get home and then tell your partner your woes. Go for a long walk first to get the edge off.

Lucky Number

608

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Aries

Libra

September 23-October 22

Don't allow your financial worries get you down today; obsessing over every little detail will not solve the overall problem. You may find your finances are tight this month but you can remedy the situation through long-term planning. Prosperity is literally just around the corner; as Venus graces your money house until December 2nd, a much needed bonus may become a reality.

Lucky Number

841

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Taurus

Scorpio

October 23 - November 21

The Moon enters Scorpio and your first house of personality today, increasing your energy. You'll be intense and powerful in your expression, so be careful not to overwhelm those who are not as strong as you. Your powers of intuition are doubled, so don't be surprised if you find yourself reading the minds of others.

Lucky Number

536

Financial Outlook

good

Compatible Sign

Aquarius

Sagittarius

November 22-December 21

The changing Moon enters your twelfth house of secrets and solitude, urging you to spend some time alone today. It is important to spend time reviewing the events of the past month in order to begin the next cycle without repeating the same mistakes. Release your fears and disappointments, forgiving yourself and others. Recharge your spiritual batteries by spending time in natural surroundings.

Lucky Number

928

Financial Outlook

good

Compatible Sign

Taurus

Capricorn

December 22-January 19

The Moon enters intense Scorpio and your eleventh house of friendships today, giving your relationships a more emotional edge. One of your associates may need you right now, so be prepared to lend a shoulder to cry on. Refuse to become embroiled in someone else's drama, however. You may be sympathetic, but you know when to steer clear of trouble.

Lucky Number

764

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Libra

Aquarius

January 20-February 18

The changing Moon enters your tenth house of career and status, bringing out a power struggle between you and someone in authority. Hold your ground if you are currently involved in a project that will eventually improve the overall structure. Pick your battles wisely, compromising where necessary but standing firm for important principles and issues..

Lucky Number

724

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Taurus

Pisces

February 19-March 20

Dreams you had last night could be psychic in nature; pay attention to the clues your sleeping mind has given you. There is a feeling of mystery to the day as the Moon completes her tour of your eighth house; the greater cycles of life and death take center-stage. You may be especially sensitive to the moods and emotions of others, so surround yourself with positive influences.

Lucky Number

640

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Libra
  Comments  