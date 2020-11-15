Horoscopes for Sunday, November 15, 2020

Aries Someone is confused today, especially where money or a social event is concerned. They get their facts wrong and give you misleading or inaccurate information, or they might make a mistake over how much something costs. Although there's a chance that they're doing this deliberately, it's far more likely to be a genuine error. Lucky Number 978 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Leo

Taurus Feelings of loneliness wash over you today, making you feel low-key and tearful. You're thinking of the past and missing people who aren't around any longer, or you're separated from loved ones right now and wishing you could be together. Be honest with yourself about how you're feeling Taurus and do something therapeutic to take your mind off it and boost your mood. Lucky Number 135 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Libra

Gemini You're in a strange mood. You're feeling edgy but you don't know why, and you want to get moving on things while at the same time feeling that you should be holding back. If you carry on like this you'll soon be feeling grumpy and dissatisfied, so set yourself even a modest target and work towards it. It will also help to go for a brisk walk so you can blow away the cobwebs. Lucky Number 564 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Gemini

Cancer Watch out when you're with friends today because they could easily wind you up and make you angry. You're looking for a reason to lose your temper. Try not to take out your bad mood on people who don't deserve it or who are simply in the wrong place at the wrong time. It's not fair on them! Lucky Number 820 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Gemini

Leo It feels as though you have the cares of the world on your shoulders today, making you downcast and lethargic. It's hard to work up any enthusiasm for anything when you strongly suspect, as you do right now, that it will turn out to be a disappointment or a pain in the neck. Lighten up, Leo! Things aren't nearly as bad as you imagine. Lucky Number 383 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Pisces

Virgo You're in a hurry today! You don't want to hang around waiting for other people and if you're arranging something, you want everything to drop into place instantly. Be patient if you're off on a long journey because there could be some minor irritations to cope with. And if you're booking a long-distance trip, don't overlook some important facts in your haste to get everything done. Lucky Number 755 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Pisces

Libra Watch out for the green-eyed monster today. Someone is feeling threatened, which is making them behave badly and they'll trample over your emotions. Sex is an issue now and shared finances. You're breathing fire in every direction. Sort it out with the person concerned, but don't inflict your fury on everyone you come across. Lucky Number 604 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Gemini

Scorpio Has someone got out of bed the wrong side this morning? They're in a bad mood and nothing you can say is right. Perhaps you're the one who's being the old grouch and biting everyone's head off. If so, work out what's wrong and then try to fix it, rather than simply taking it out on whoever happens to stray within firing range. It's hardly fair on them, is it? Lucky Number 530 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Scorpio

Sagittarius You're feeling overwhelmed and swamped by everything that's expected of you today. It won't help if you're also supposed to be taking care of someone who isn't very well or you're feeling racked with guilt about something you've done. Give yourself a break because being hard on yourself won't help anyone. Lucky Number 383 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Sagittarius

Capricorn Yesterday you were wreathed in smiles, but things seem to have turned a little sour today. Could that have anything to do with the miserable mood of a certain person? Is a complaining, grouchy so-and-so giving you the impression that nothing you do is right? Perhaps the problem is that you're separated from someone you love and it's making you unhappy. This low-key phase will soon pass. Lucky Number 146 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Virgo

Aquarius You're being rather forgetful today, making it hard to concentrate on what you're doing. Why is this? Is it because you're feeling tired and sleepy, or is it because you're distracted by thoughts of other things? The best solution is to stop whatever you're doing and give yourself a break, but that may not be possible. If it isn't, do the best you can and try to go over it again tomorrow to make sure you haven't made any howlers. Lucky Number 530 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Cancer