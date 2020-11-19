Horoscopes for Thursday, November 19, 2020

Aries A woman in your life wants plenty of your time and attention today. You might as well do as she asks, within reason, because she'll become a problem if you don't. If this is a recurring difficulty you need to find some way of negotiating with her, so you don't always feel as though you're at her beck and call. But, sadly, this isn't the day to do it. Lucky Number 805 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Libra

Taurus Give yourself a treat and visit somewhere new today. You're in the mood for a change, especially if you're visiting somewhere that gives you a strong emotional charge. Right now, you're looking for experiences that conjure up intense feelings, and which preferably have a lot of meaning for you too. Consider visiting an art gallery, museum or cathedral. Lucky Number 871 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Aries

Gemini Christmas isn't far away and it's time to start thinking about the preparations. You're in the mood to begin your Christmas shopping if you haven't already started it, but do yourself a favor and work out a budget before you sally forth otherwise you'll spend a lot more money than you can afford. Mind you, your good intentions might crumble when you spot the perfect but expensive gift. Lucky Number 495 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Sagittarius

Cancer Life has so much to offer today! It's in complete contrast to yesterday's mood and even if that problem hasn't gone away you're feeling better equipped to cope with it. Or maybe you're determined to put it to the back of your mind for the time being while you enjoy yourself. And enjoyment is definitely the key to success today. Lucky Number 621 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Sagittarius

Leo You're happiest if you can be left alone when you're working today. That might mean anything from having the office to yourself if you're at work to being left alone in the kitchen or garage if you're at home. It's not that you're feeling antisocial, more that you simply need a little time to yourself so you can gather your thoughts. Lucky Number 259 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Aquarius

Virgo Yesterday was a tricky day and you're determined to put all the frustrations behind you. One way to do this is to cheer yourself up by doing things on the spur of the moment. Get together with someone who's got a sparkling personality or who always knows how to take you out of yourself. How about trying something you've never done before? Lucky Number 578 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Pisces

Libra This is a great day for making a big fuss of someone you care about. They may already be feeling a little needy, especially if they think you've neglected them recently, so they'll be delighted that you're taking so much trouble over them. It's an especially good day for being at home and enjoying some home comforts, although you may feel guilty about not doing any work. Lucky Number 245 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Leo

Scorpio You're feeling adventurous today, so get out and about at some point. Don't stay stuck in the same surroundings all day long if you can possibly avoid it, because that will make you feel stale. Go somewhere that you've never visited before or that will satisfy your current need for challenge, mental stimulation and new areas of knowledge. Lucky Number 708 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Capricorn

Sagittarius You'll enjoy being with loved ones today, but don't venture too far afield in the process. Why not stay home for most of the day and not even answer the phone. Do things you enjoy that enhance your life in some way. If you're currently involved in a romance or behind-the-scenes affair, you'll have a fantastic time. Lucky Number 458 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Aries

Capricorn You'll love being with other people today. In fact, it will feel as though something isn't quite right if you have to spend the day by yourself. It's a great day for being with a partner or being part of a team, so make the experience as enjoyable and convivial as possible. However, other people may not have as much time to spare for you as you'd like, purely because they've got other commitments that need their attention. Don't make a big thing of it! Lucky Number 579 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Aries

Aquarius How can you make your everyday life more interesting? That's the question you're grappling with today, especially if you've been feeling as though you've got bogged down in your usual routine lately. Come up with some inventive and clever solutions, even if they only tackle a small part of your daily schedule. Even making small changes is better than nothing and will inspire you to press ahead with further adjustments in the future. Lucky Number 847 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Virgo