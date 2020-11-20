Horoscopes for Friday, November 20, 2020

Aries It's time for vision and fabulous schemes, Rams. Get out and about, stretch your legs and take in the fresh air to get the best from your mind. Think big. Discuss important possibilities with overseas connections. There may be conversations about your beliefs, with Mercury the Messenger in Sagittarius, your solar ninth house over the next three weeks. Lucky Number 906 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Taurus

Taurus Mercury the Messenger moves through Sagittarius your solar eighth house, travelling there over the next three weeks, so there'll be lots to think about, especially where your inner self is concerned. Put effort into solving the mystery of you. Dreams will be revealing, so write them down upon waking. Discussions or plans related to your joint financial situation is in the stars. Watch the credit card or overdraft. Lucky Number 490 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Cancer

Gemini Mercury the Messenger moves into Sagittarius your solar seventh house, travelling there over the next three weeks. Be ready for lots of discussion with partners and close associates. New creative schemes and dreams will hit the airwaves but old grievances or problems may surface. The most important thing is that you talk your way through whatever needs discussion. Lucky Number 622 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Aquarius

Cancer Mercury the Messenger moves into Sagittarius your solar sixth house, travelling there over the next three weeks. It's an excellent time to formulate plans for work and creative discussion is the best way to advance them. Brainstorming with co-workers will be highly valuable but you may need to learn a new skill. Versatility is the key. If you have health issues, talk them over with an expert. Lucky Number 244 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Pisces

Leo Mercury the Messenger moves into fiery Sagittarius your solar fifth house today, putting emphasis on your creative nature and your romantic schemes and dreams. Be inventive, step outside the square and let go of the preconceptions that have been holding you back for some time. Let your imagination run wild and trust yourself to take a risk. Conversations with lovers and children will be important. Lucky Number 177 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Virgo

Virgo Mercury the Messenger moves into Sagittarius, your solar fourth house, travelling there over the next three weeks. You may be involved in discussion about your home, or other properties.Changes are afoot regarding either your physical property or the people who inhabit it. You'll need to discuss all the options before the right one becomes clear. Old matters may be rehashed. Lucky Number 272 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Taurus

Libra Mercury the Messenger moves through Sagittarius and your solar third house, sojourning there over the next three weeks. Your brain will be full of schemes. Sift through them and pick the ones that hold up over time. Dreams and intuition play an important part in decision-making. Creative Librans opt for a different kind of expression. The ideas of others stimulate your thinking process. Lucky Number 806 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Cancer

Scorpio Mercury the Messenger moves into Sagittarius and your solar second house now, so expect important discussions about money, either with associates, relatives or those who work with finance. There may not be anything big happening, just simple talk that keeps your money on track. Try to set some goals during this time. Have a dream you want to save for. Lucky Number 854 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Capricorn

Sagittarius As Mercury the Messenger moves into your sign, travelling there over the next three weeks, you'll have the gift of the gab. Make sure you do some listening as well as talking! You are entering a creative and productive period now; you're full of ideas but you need to give some of them the flick and follow others through. In all the talk, secrets come to light. Lucky Number 468 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Cancer

Capricorn Whatever's happening in your life, make sure you stay grounded through simple, practical activity. Count the pennies, keep to the basics and don't worry too much about what you can't see, touch or taste. There are new ideas and schemes all around, but you don't want to get swept away by possibilities. Messages may be very subtle or contain hidden meanings meant only for your understanding. Follow your intuition, get in touch with your subconscious, and pay closer attention to your dreams. Lucky Number 462 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Aries

Aquarius Mercury the Messenger moves into Sagittarius and your solar eleventh house, making waves there over the next three weeks. Talk over your plans with friends. It's time to exchange ideas and really listen to the contributions that others have to make. A little scheming and dreaming of your own could set you on a new course or shift your thinking about what's important. Others will be there for you. Lucky Number 818 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Aquarius