Horoscopes for Monday, November 23, 2020

Aries Do your best to keep calm today, even though you feel that you're being unfairly treated. Going off the deep end isn't the best way to sort things out. You could feel hard-done-by when you're left slogging away at work while a colleague swans off, or you might have to take the flak for someone else's mistakes. No, it isn't fair, but it's just one of those things. Lucky Number 214 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Capricorn

Taurus A loved one is hard to deal with today. Maybe they're feeling jealous, or they believe they have a right to tell you how to live your life. It will be tempting to tell them where to get off, but there may be more constructive ways to solve the problem, such as encouraging them to tell you what's really bugging them. Alternatively, you'll be the one who's feeling possessive and insecure, in which case you should try not to go over the top. Lucky Number 393 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Leo

Gemini Watch out for ructions with loved ones today. You may have to cope with the fall-out when someone revives an old score that they're obviously still seething about, or there could be friction over your current domestic arrangements. Don't let the situation get out of hand by turning it into a full-scale drama. Get things off your chest and then leave it at that. Lucky Number 300 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Scorpio

Cancer It feels as though there aren't enough hours in the day to get everything done. You're facing a tight deadline and wondering how on earth you're going to meet it, or a sudden deluge of work lands on your desk and overwhelms you. The trick is not to panic or feel hard-done-by. Do what you can, ask for help if necessary, and focus your energies on getting things done rather than fretting about how you're going to manage. Lucky Number 666 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Gemini

Leo Be wary if you're going shopping today, because it's easy to get carried away and spend more money than you intended. You won't be able to resist all the goodies you see in the shops, whether they're for you or for loved ones. It won't help if you take someone along to keep you company because they'll keep encouraging you to splash out in all directions. Lucky Number 153 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Pisces

Virgo Life is rather difficult today, thanks to the tricky mood of a certain someone. This person wouldn't happen to be you by any chance, would it? It seems that you're feeling rather irritated by some of the people in your life and you can't help showing it. If you've got a genuine grievance then get it out in the open but don't be angry with people just because you're in a bad mood. That's not fair! Lucky Number 753 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Sagittarius

Libra You can easily put your foot in it today and feel really embarrassed at having said the wrong thing. You should be especially careful about not blurting out anything that's supposed to be a secret or which is too personal to be spread around as the latest piece of gossip. This could easily happen if you get worked up or angry about something, and there's a strong possibility that that's exactly what might happen. Lucky Number 950 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Scorpio

Scorpio Watch out for a difference of opinion with a friend today. You disagree about how much a forthcoming social event should cost, with one of you wanting to go for broke and the other one preferring to economize. There could also be problems about someone's possessive or controlling attitude, or you might have second thoughts about a group activity or club that you're currently involved in. Lucky Number 390 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Aquarius

Sagittarius Someone is breathing down your neck today, making you feel uncomfortable and as though they're checking up on you all the time. You may also be primed for them to tick you off about something or to issue a string of orders that you've got to obey. Although you long to give this person a piece of your mind there may be reasons why that isn't possible, such as the fact that they're in charge of you and you don't want to lose your job. Lucky Number 336 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Aquarius

Capricorn Be careful what you talk about today because it's easy to say the wrong thing or offend someone. Perhaps they're being ultra-sensitive and touchy, but you could still put your foot in it if you aren't careful. Try to avoid any topics that you know have the potential to cause trouble. You might also be annoyed because you've got to go out when you'd rather stay at home by yourself. Lucky Number 675 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Pisces

Aquarius There's friction today between what you want to do and what other people expect you to do. For instance, you might have a clash with a partner because they want you to do one thing and you want to do something completely different. There could also be problems about someone's jealousy or possessiveness, especially if it's directed at you. You won't like it one bit. Lucky Number 207 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Capricorn