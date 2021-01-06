Horoscopes for Wednesday, January 6, 2021

Aries The behaviour of somebody around you (most probably your partner or family member) may be rather irrational on this day. Alternatively, a surprise involving one of these people is possible. Try to keep your domestic plans reasonably flexible to cover all possible outcomes. The focus is on improving your relationship with your partner or with friends on this day. Any outings should go very smoothly. Lucky Number 965 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Gemini

Taurus Try to keep your energy a little bit more under control. If you scatter in all directions, you'll end up hot and bothered. Mars tends to rev up your engine, but an awkward aspect to Saturn will make everything go in stops and starts. As soon as you try to shift into higher gear you meet immovable objects at the moment, so the solution is to slow down. There are wonderful, uplifting influences hanging around as well as tricky ones, so just hang in there. Lucky Number 301 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Capricorn

Gemini Over confidence and superior feelings may lead you to make jokes at other people's expense. Be careful, because your words may really hurt someone close to you and you can never take them back. It's a great time to reassess your budget and living conditions. Try something new this day and allow your imagination to soar! Lucky Number 473 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Aries

Cancer You could struggle to display your feelings and emotions at the moment. Being so sensitive, the smallest things could hurt your feelings, but no one else is likely to realise since you retreat into your shell at these times. This will not be a conscious decision, and you'll feel frustrated at your inability to explain the hurt you suffer. Lucky Number 469 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Cancer

Leo If you're having a hard time believing how great you are, don't be afraid to ask for other people's opinions. For a true progress report, all you need to do is watch everyone's face when they see you walk into the room. In fact, the amount of attention you receive might catch you completely off guard on this day. Be sure to pick out a musical selection that everyone will like this evening. Lucky Number 579 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Capricorn

Virgo If you've got an important task to accomplish, this is the time to do it. The Moon ensures that you're level headed, focused and unmoved by the behaviour of others for the next day or so. Don't put any undue pressure on yourself: if you don't get it right the first time, you know there'll be another chance. The pessimistic people that you are likely to encounter this day need your logic and positive input. Lucky Number 115 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Pisces

Libra Don't hold anything in, especially an emotional burden. The only way to drown the past is to open the floodgates. If you've got something to say, come right out and say it. The only people who might be offended by your honesty don't really matter in the grand scheme of things anyway. Great changes flow smoothly through your day. When you take charge, everyone feels at home. Lucky Number 476 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Virgo

Scorpio Don't let yourself be caught up in a crowd mentality. Just because someone else makes a major production out of what should be a simple matter, doesn't necessarily mean that it has to affect you adversely. You might be able to bring down the volume with a tap on the shoulder and a meaningful look. Even though it might not seem like it, your cool head is definitely appreciated at times like this. Lucky Number 277 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Aries

Sagittarius There's work to be done. Even though it might seem overwhelming, there's a lot to be gained from doing Level One, or routine physical tasks. When your body is preoccupied and very little mental input is required, your mind is free to roam. Do one thing at a time, and you're assured of complete success in all your projects and undertakings today. Your health is not as good as it could be, at the moment. Consider a cleansing diet. Lucky Number 687 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Gemini

Capricorn Don't let anyone stand in the way of your progress and don't reveal personal secrets. You could very easily become run down at the moment. An empty promise could leave you feeling sad. If you're working, there could be some problems: stick to your own work and make sure that someone doesn't try to take credit for your efforts. Lucky Number 791 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Scorpio

Aquarius You will need to make a very important decision, with a potential boost to your career. Whatever decision you make will be the correct one and lead you to the right course of action. Your health will be under pressure, perhaps a temporary respiratory problem. Lucky Number 923 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Capricorn