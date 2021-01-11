Horoscopes for Monday, January 11, 2021

Aries For most of the day you may feel as though you're on a roller coaster and that things in general aren't going as planned - particularly regarding the home or family. However, whatever was blocking your way or causing upheaval will leave, enabling you to finally begin seeing results. If you are negotiating the purchase or sale of property, it would be wiser to wait until after this day. Your focus may shift to children, loved ones and doing things you enjoy this evening. Lucky Number 976 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Leo

Taurus The people in your life who have some kind of hold over you - authority figures, parents, teachers, bosses - are more of a nuisance than usual at the moment. You are probably feeling rather discouraged: blame Saturn, that old wet blanket! Stand up for yourself by all means, but do it tactfully. If you can push your pet project just a little bit further, then you'll find everything will fall into place. Lucky Number 670 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Leo

Gemini You're in line for a small windfall, but this could be offset by an unexpected expense caused by a close relative. You can gain a lot of happiness through your immediate family if you don't worry so much. There may be a small emergency later in the day, but the outcome should be fine. Your health should be quite good at this time, too. Lucky Number 856 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Aries

Cancer You might be able to do it on your own, but why fly solo if you don't have to? There are plenty of people waiting in the wings who would be more than happy to assist you. If you like results, this is your prime time. Expect high performance from your helpers as well as clients and business partners. As for those who oppose you, make a serious effort to convert them to your cause. Lucky Number 543 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Leo

Leo Even if what you're saying isn't completely true, you have the crowd's complete trust. Your convincing attitude lends an air of novelty to a one- trick pony. If you aren't planning on being in your current place for too much longer, be sure to give a friend some keepsake to remember you by. Make sure you stay well within the spending limit on your charge cards, however, or you could find yourself in trouble. Lucky Number 804 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Cancer

Virgo If you've been looking for something that could propel you to greatness, this is your lucky day. Something huge and benign, like romance or inspiration comes into your life and sweeps you along for most of the day. Even if you don't fully understand the experience, you have the ability to articulate it beautifully, so write a poem or start a journal. The details will sort themselves out later - for now, you're free to live in the moment. Lucky Number 813 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Aries

Libra You may find yourself in need of solitude for the next few days and this is a good time to seek the comfort of quieter music, smoother textures and softer light. Stay away from fragile things as you treat yourself with care; the smallest details can bug you right now. Close the door, shut your eyes and imagine yourself in a better place. Lucky Number 937 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Leo

Scorpio You're ready to get the show on the road, and you aren't about to take 'no' for an answer. A high level of confidence brought on by the Moon broadcasts the fact that you're more than ready to do business. Be sure to make an effort to communicate your intentions from the outset. Instead of branching off completely on your own, ask the advice of a trusted co-worker or a well respected member of the community. The secret of success lies in a compatible partnership. Lucky Number 720 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Aquarius

Sagittarius If you've been backing away from a difficult situation, the time is right to build bridges and you'll manage to express what you feel without being aggressive. Ceres is affecting your close relationships both at home and at work, but on the upside, it will give you more elbow room and allow you to express yourself freely. On the down side it can cause tension in fragile relationships, or where partners are insecure. Lucky Number 847 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Taurus

Capricorn You probably won't be feeling too jovial on this day. For some time you've been having problems with adjusting to new people or new surroundings. On this day, things will take a turn for the better and these changes will persist, making you socialise more. You'll make some new friends and spend fun times with them. Your health really does need some attention and your eating habits need to be improved. Lucky Number 540 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Aquarius

Aquarius You may be spending a lot of your time inside on this day, entertaining guests and visitors. This will make your expenses shoot up. Any misunderstanding with your partner will be sorted out by the end of the day. There won't be much action in the workplace, but some imaginative developments may be expected later, especially if you are in a creative field. Lucky Number 346 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Cancer