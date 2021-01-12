Horoscopes for Tuesday, January 12, 2021

Aries All that energy you have put into work, health or new daily regimes starts to come to fruition and you can focus on other areas of your life now. You may need to fine tune your negotiation skills: remember that there's a fine line between assertiveness and aggression. The behaviour of people around you could be particularly irritating - especially a romantic or business partner. Lucky Number 176 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Scorpio

Taurus If you can be patient and knuckle down, you'll fare much better. The trouble with the current cosmic influence is that it tends to make you erratic. You are disciplined for a little while, but then you become resentful and fly off the handle. You are a very hard worker, so just keep your head down and your tail up and you'll find good luck comes your way. Lucky Number 980 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Cancer

Gemini Don't worry about what others think, just do what you know is right. Don't be too eager to pay for others or bail them out of trouble - you can't take responsibility for others all the time. Find out if they are worthy of your help and don't let yourself be taken for granted. You may find yourself doing more travel, related to business in the near future. Lucky Number 198 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Aquarius

Cancer There is absolutely no reward for coming second now to be first out of the gate if you hope to make any real progress. The week begins with an important relationship in a state of flux. Think about others as well as yourself. There's a lot to do, but you should be able to accomplish everything on your list if you plan things in advance. Lucky Number 101 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Cancer

Leo Count to ten! That's about how long it will take you to calm down during this confusing time. Breathe deeply every chance you get. This collection of minor annoyances sent by the Moon is due to be scattered by a sudden gust of wind. There are plenty of other people in your life right now, but you remain your own best friend. Trust only those you know are on your side. Expect an emotional triumph as the day draws to a close. Lucky Number 828 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Libra

Virgo If there isn't some sort of reward at the end of the tunnel, you aren't interested in passing through it. Your current interest is how to gain access and you know that people have a tendency to listen a lot more when you make them irresistible offers! It's okay to have several programs running at once, as long as you can manage them. If you don't already have one, this is a good time to invest in an electronic organizer. Lucky Number 381 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Libra

Libra At the moment, everything feels flimsy and temporary. While other people are growing roots, you feel as if yours are being ripped up at the base. Don't risk anything that you can't afford to lose in the long run. If you prepare cheerfully for the worst, you may not be inconvenienced by what actually happens. Deal with issues at home before business-related problems. At the end of the day, your family members might be the only people you have to rely on. Lucky Number 290 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Taurus

Scorpio Your carefree attitude gives way to a more responsible feeling this day. Don't be upset when the Moon lets a sense of purpose creep into your general playfulness - you should know when it's time to stop talking and get back to work, without getting a nudge from the Universe. Put your shoulder to the wheel, and help guide the events of the day a little further in your direction. When all is said and done, you'll probably get most of the credit for doing less than half of the work! Lucky Number 322 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Aries

Sagittarius Venus is now conjunct the Sun, so you can expect to be feeling good, but not getting too much work done. There will be moments when you feel at peace with the world and want to share your feelings with everyone around you. In your heart of hearts you want to be wilder, more way out and have a whale of a time socially and romantically. What's stopping you? Only you. Lucky Number 601 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Aquarius

Capricorn You'll have sharp intuition and at the same time complete understanding of the material world around you on this day. You could become impatient or irritable for a short time, but things will improve drastically, after one or two good nights' sleep. You need to reassess your budget: are you living beyond your means? If so, you may need to seek professional help where your finances are concerned. Lucky Number 181 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Leo

Aquarius Be more committed than usual, because things will go astray if neglected. There is a good chance of you getting a new job that will be very satisfying. You may also hear news of an engagement. Bickering and misunderstanding between you and your business partners may cause friction. Lucky Number 302 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Virgo