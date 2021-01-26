Horoscopes

Horoscopes for Tuesday, January 26, 2021

Aries

March 21-April 19

Indications are that there is a dilemma with a significant person in your life that needs to be sorted out. Although this process can be a bit drawn out at times, it marks a significant turning point in defining yourself and what qualities you are seeking in other people. Agreements made with others are probably better left until another day for best results. A happy, out of the blue development lifts your spirits dramatically and also eases some of your concerns.

Lucky Number

528

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Scorpio

Taurus

April 20-May 20

Family matters claim your attention during the first half of the day and you may make several short distance trips in connection with this. There are good indications for buying or selling property this day but you should seek professional advice in this matter. Your health shouldn't be causing you any problems and your partner will be caring and supportive - provided you didn't dump them yesterday!

Lucky Number

203

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Virgo

Gemini

May 21-June 21

You may encounter someone in the coming days who will have a profound influence on you. You can succeed in disentangling a complicated situation and receive warm compliments in the process. Take care not to indulge in gossip as it could rebound on you. Similarly, avoid harsh words at home as they can't be taken back.

Lucky Number

762

Financial Outlook

good

Compatible Sign

Libra

Cancer

June 22-July 22

You're always looking for the angle, but this is a good day to let your preconceived notions go. Don't be afraid to try something new, just for the pleasure of it. The advantages of your discoveries are clear -- not just to you, but to everyone else as well. The best moments are spent with the people you truly care about.

Lucky Number

455

Financial Outlook

good

Compatible Sign

Libra

Leo

July 23-August 22

The more you rush, the better the odds you'll have to do it all over again: take your time and do the job correctly in the first place. It may take longer than you had hoped, but you'll be rewarded at the end of the day. Relax and let someone special have a calming force on your reckless and manic mood. Take a scented bath, get a massage or snuggle up with your love.

Lucky Number

085

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Cancer

Virgo

August 23-September 22

There'll be plenty of support for you on this day and some achievements. However, you need to tread carefully to avoid misunderstanding and strife in your home life - other members of your family may not be having as good a day as you. Let your nurturing, caring nature shine through and avoid feelings of jealousy.

Lucky Number

541

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Gemini

Libra

September 23-October 22

Are you absolutely sure that you're taking out your frustration on the right person? Anger at an institution could very well hurt individuals who have nothing to do with the problem at the moment. You're not entirely powerless but one good chance may be all that you get. Save your best ammunition for more desperate times. The solution to what's bothering you is a lot simpler than you are making it.

Lucky Number

513

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Virgo

Scorpio

October 23 - November 21

You finally get the chance to wipe the slate clean, as an unpleasant or unfortunate matter is decided in your favour. Show grace and compassion rather than gloating over your victory, especially if the loser is still in the vicinity... You have the Universal right to enthusiasm, but not the obligation to hurt others. You can be victorious and compassionate at the same time.

Lucky Number

782

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Scorpio

Sagittarius

November 22-December 21

If you meet a friend this day after a long break, a fruitful business partnership could emerge. Prudent investments made on this day will yield good returns for a long time. Some expenditure is indicated, but it will be worthwhile in the long run.

Lucky Number

777

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Leo

Capricorn

December 22-January 19

Romance is the highlight for you this day and you might just spend a lot of time thinking about one person in particular. If you are planning to propose to somebody, this will be the best time to do so! Those in the electrical business will make profits this day. Do not fall for flattery, as you seem rather vulnerable.

Lucky Number

858

Financial Outlook

good

Compatible Sign

Capricorn

Aquarius

January 20-February 18

The dreamy mists of the last day or two take on a harder edge as the moody Moon and fierce Ceres come to blows. It's quite fortunate early on, but the afternoon and evening see some major upsets, especially in the sporting arena. News is deceptive.

Lucky Number

116

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Virgo

Pisces

February 19-March 20

Get out there and enjoy yourself, but do not overspend on entertainment. Someone you trust may not be as honest as you thought, so be careful what you reveal. Your self-confident attitude will help you persuade others to follow your lead. For those on the loose it's likely to be a romantic evening, others will enjoy the comfort of home and family.

Lucky Number

792

Financial Outlook

good

Compatible Sign

Scorpio
