Horoscopes for Saturday, February 13, 2021

Aries Mercury the Messenger moves on into Aquarius and your solar eleventh house, so friends and avid discussion will be high on your list of priorities. Liven up your thinking and get a fresh view of your direction as you spend time talking. You may find yourself inspired to travel a new path or simply see better ways of doing things. Think laterally! Lucky Number 475 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Cancer

Taurus Mercury the Cosmic Messenger moves into Aquarius and your solar tenth house today, so use the next few weeks to solve any work or career-related problems. Don't go down that stubborn bullish track if things aren't working - try some brainstorming with your partner or family instead. There may be important exchanges with superiors that open doors and you are likely to receive unusual communications about a professional matter. Lucky Number 262 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Aries

Gemini Mercury, your life-ruler, moves forward into Aquarius and your solar ninth house today so it's time to take a broader view of your situation. Step back and look at the big picture and incorporate new facts or ideas into your thinking. Expand your knowledge. Interesting news is due from overseas or you may make new connections with foreign people or academics. Lucky Number 530 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Virgo

Cancer Tricky Mercury moves into Aquarius and your solar eighth house now and the next few weeks bring discussions about money. For some Crabs, old problems need to be dealt with and for others, a new scheme will be under consideration. Either way, a fresh approach will benefit and the trick is to see the situation in a new and different way. Don't take risks with money but do try new strategies. Lucky Number 123 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Scorpio

Leo Mercury the Cosmic Negotiator moves into Aquarius and your solar seventh house, travelling there over the next few weeks. You and partners or close associates will have a lot to say and someone around you is full of bright ideas. Pay close attention! You and your nearest and dearest have a lot to discuss. Certainly you will get the best from this phase if you engage in companionable discussion. Lucky Number 094 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Taurus

Virgo Mercury the Divine Messenger moves into Aquarius and your solar sixth house, travelling there over the next three weeks, so it's time to get down to work. Make solid plans and put routines in place to achieve them. Be innovative. Refresh yourself by revitalizing your approach and looking at things in a different way. A change of personnel in the workplace is in the stars. You may find a new solution to an old problem, healthwise. Lucky Number 312 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Cancer

Libra Mercury the Messenger dances into Aquarius and your solar fifth house, giving your creative side a lift over the next four weeks. You may think a different way about something, or see a problem from another angle. Try the lateral thought and the tangential solution. Interesting discussions fill the frame. Love letters are in the air too. Some of you may be inclined to write to express thoughts or feelings. Lucky Number 741 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Aries

Scorpio Mercury the Messenger moves into Aquarius and your solar fourth house for the next three weeks, so communications in or about the home will be important. Talk things over with loved ones, and take a different tack. Listen to the advice of friends if you're dealing with family problems. Siblings may visit. You'll sparkle with new ideas about your domestic environment. Lucky Number 409 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Libra

Sagittarius Mercury the Messenger moves into Aquarius and your solar third house today, brightening up the picture as far as ideas and communications are concerned. Excitement and sudden shifts of thinking arise as you encounter ideas from those around you. Extra travel is on the agenda and for some, there will be contact with siblings. A new plan begins to form. Lucky Number 278 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Aquarius

Capricorn Mercury the Messenger now spends time in Aquarius and your solar second house over the next four weeks. New ideas and strategies about financial management will be in the air for discussion. Take the advice of others, especially those experienced in the field. Step back from your situation and see it from a different perspective. Lucky Number 474 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Cancer

Aquarius Mercury the Divine Messenger moves into your sign today, where this magical force will be active over the next three weeks. You'll have a lot to say for yourself. It's a time of activity and ingenuity that will keep both you and others on their toes. Embrace new ideas. Make sure you do some listening along with the talking, for others will have good ideas too. Siblings and short distance travel take up some of your time. Lucky Number 601 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Leo