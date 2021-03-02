Horoscopes

Horoscopes for Tuesday, March 2, 2021

Aries

March 21-April 19

This is a terrific day for taking a good, long look at your domestic set-up and deciding whether it could do with some improvements. Maybe you've been thinking about moving house, or extending your current home, in which case this is a very good opportunity to think carefully about the pros and cons. Can you afford it? What's the best thing to do under the circumstances?

Lucky Number

626

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Capricorn

Taurus

April 20-May 20

Get yourself organized today. This will be a lot easier than you imagine, provided that you give yourself a head start by thinking about things in advance. Rather than rush into an activity without any forethought, you should consider the best way to go about it first, and what would be the best timing. You'll be amazed at how practical you feel as a result.

Lucky Number

372

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Capricorn

Gemini

May 21-June 21

Your brain is working well, especially when it comes to tackling paperwork connected with your job or health. A conversation or meeting with someone influential will go well, too. It's also a good day to tidy up all the files on your computer, perhaps deleting anything that you no longer need or trying to get everything into some sort of logical order.

Lucky Number

129

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Gemini

Cancer

June 22-July 22

This is a wonderful day for mixing with people whose company you always enjoy. Get together with some of your favourite friends, or ring up someone you haven't seen in a while. If you fancy going shopping you'll enjoy buying items that stimulate your brain and give you plenty to think about, such as a non-fiction book or a documentary on DVD.

Lucky Number

888

Financial Outlook

good

Compatible Sign

Libra

Leo

July 23-August 22

You'll value having some time to yourself today, even if you can only snatch a few minutes here and there. It's quality rather than quantity that counts, so do your best to relax and unwind completely when you get the chance. A conversation with a loved one could turn into a session in which you confide your secrets in one another.

Lucky Number

429

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Aquarius

Virgo

August 23-September 22

Conversations and discussions go really well this now, because everyone concerned shares the same aims and intentions. This means you'll be able to sort out lots of topics, and even resolve some that have been sticking points recently. It's also a good day for cultivating your social life, whether that means going out with a friend or having a chat with a neighbor over the garden wall.

Lucky Number

149

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Gemini

Libra

September 23-October 22

You're feeling much more practical and logical than yesterday, making it a good opportunity to catch up with any tasks that had to be put to one side. You'll make a great impression on any bosses or authority figures who happen to be around, thanks to your efficient and calm manner. If you go shopping at some point, you'll look for items that are well-made and good value for money. You won't be interested in fripperies or five- minute wonders.

Lucky Number

128

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Capricorn

Scorpio

October 23 - November 21

You're in a very playful and relaxed mood today, so do something enjoyable. It will be good fun to spend time with some children, especially if you play games with them and remember what it's like to be a child yourself. At some point you'll enjoy chatting to one of your favourite people, even if you have to ring them to do it.

Lucky Number

758

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Pisces

Sagittarius

November 22-December 21

This is a great day for talking about things that mean a lot to you, but only if you trust the person you're confiding in. You certainly won't want to chatter away about very personal things to any old person, so choose your confidant carefully. You'll also enjoy spending time relaxing at home, doing as little as possible.

Lucky Number

961

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Scorpio

Capricorn

December 22-January 19

Put some effort into your relationships today, because all your hard work will quickly be repaid. Not that it will feel like hard work - anything but. You might have a very constructive conversation with someone, perhaps in which you share problems or discuss a current difficulty, or in which you strengthen the existing bonds between you.

Lucky Number

548

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Libra

Aquarius

January 20-February 18

Pull out the stops at work because you'll give everyone a very good impression of your capabilities. You don't have to do anything very remarkable, either, because even if you're simply getting on with day-to-day tasks you'll do them to the best of your ability. If you've recently started a new job it's a good opportunity to break the ice with a colleague or boss.

Lucky Number

127

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Cancer

Pisces

February 19-March 20

Taking a positive attitude to life is a big help today. It will put you in a good mood, for a start, and could also attract some luck in your direction. You'll enjoy having a change of scene at some point, whether it's a walk round the block or you're going further afield. If your thoughts turn to holidays you'll enjoy planning your next trip and decided where to go.

Lucky Number

529

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Libra
