Horoscopes for Saturday, March 6, 2021

Aries You're in a self-contained mood and will be happy to spend big chunks of the day by yourself. In fact, you might even make some excuses to certain people so you can have more time to yourself. If you're at work, you'll want to show yourself in a good light and will expect to be patted on the back when necessary. You won't like it if you're taken for granted. Lucky Number 308 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Virgo

Taurus Friends are terrific company today, as they'll take you out of yourself and have you laughing. If you don't have any plans, how about taking off on a short journey or adventure, maybe visiting somewhere for the first time. You'll also enjoy a trip to a place that makes you think, such as a museum or art gallery. Lucky Number 235 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Scorpio

Gemini You're interested in having some serious conversations today, preferably with people who know what they're talking about. Although you'll chat about more superficial topics if necessary, you're really itching to discuss things in a great deal of depth. This means you could end up having quite a confessional conversation with someone, so make sure you trust their powers of discretion. Lucky Number 547 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Aquarius

Cancer You're feeling great! It's a fabulous day for being with people who always cheer you up and make you laugh, because you'll have even more fun with them than usual. A conversation will be informative, especially if you want to pick someone's brains in order to get the benefit of their experience. It's also a good day for arranging a weekend break or a visit to a far-off friend. Lucky Number 576 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Libra

Leo It's a great day for simply getting on with whatever jobs are awaiting your attention. That could mean anything from being busy at work to clearing out the fridge, but it will be satisfying to know that you've achieved something. This is also a good opportunity to go through a bank or credit card statement and make sure it doesn't contain any rogue entries. Lucky Number 149 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Aries

Virgo You have the happy knack of hitting it off with virtually everyone you come across today, so make the most of it while it lasts. Perhaps you should make a point of talking to someone who is often rather prickly, so they're left with a good impression of you and you're able to put your relationship on a better footing. It's also a good day for taking part in negotiations because you'll be keen to ensure everyone is happy with the outcome. Lucky Number 204 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Leo

Libra Take note of all the things that need doing around the house or garden and then get started on them. It's the sort of day when you really enjoy some gentle domestic activity without feeling that you've got to go overboard. You might fancy doing some tidying up, some gardening or some cooking for the freezer. Whatever you choose, it will make you feel very pleased with yourself. Lucky Number 182 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Virgo

Scorpio Do something sociable today. Get together with friends, visit the family or spend the day with one of your favourite people. You're in a very gregarious mood and you'll go out of your way to put others at their ease and find something to talk to them about. You'll also enjoy going out for the day and perhaps visiting an art gallery, museum or cinema. Lucky Number 220 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Pisces

Sagittarius You're in a very domesticated mood, which is great if you're spending time with the rest of the family. Maybe you want to make a special fuss of a certain someone, in which case you'll do your best. Or perhaps you fancy going out for the day with the rest of the tribe. Togetherness is what counts right now, so enjoy being with your nearest and dearest no matter what you decide to do. Lucky Number 744 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Virgo

Capricorn Keep on the move today. It's the best way to stay happy and interested in what's going on around you. You won't have to travel far afield, either, because even short trips will be enjoyable. Why not visit a neighbor, drop in on a close relative or go for a walk in your local park? If you can find the time, you should give you-know-who a ring or send a chatty email. Lucky Number 486 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Libra

Aquarius No matter what else you're supposed to be doing, you should spend time on things that have a lot of meaning for you. It's important to concentrate on your priorities in life today, especially if you can do so in peace and quiet. If you're of a mystical frame of mind you'll enjoy doing some meditation or creative visualization. Lucky Number 622 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Aries