Horoscopes for Sunday, March 7, 2021

Aries

March 21-April 19

Prepare yourself for what could be a frustrating day when things don't go the way you want. It may be very difficult to motivate yourself into achieving what you intended to do, perhaps because you simply don't have the energy or because forces are apparently conspiring against you. Do what you can and don't expect yourself to behave like Superman or Superwoman.

Lucky Number

923

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Pisces

Taurus

April 20-May 20

It's one of those frustrating days when you can't make the progress you've been hoping for. Maybe someone deters you from doing what you want, or circumstances simply conspire against you. You can waste a lot of energy trying to work miracles or you can simply accept defeat for the time being and try again another day.

Lucky Number

772

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Leo

Gemini

May 21-June 21

Try as you might to make progress in a financial or emotional matter, you'll feel as though you're hitting your head against a brick wall. Maybe someone involved in your scheme is refusing to play ball, or they aren't around when you try to make contact. Alternatively, you may have to face a big disappointment and accept defeat about something. It isn't an easy day.

Lucky Number

135

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Taurus

Cancer

June 22-July 22

You need loads of patience today because you're going to need it. Someone is standing in the way of your plans and being obstructive, and you're completely stymied. Not that you will be for long, once you've worked out a strategy. Do something else that's constructive and therapeutic, otherwise you'll feel really frustrated and annoyed.

Lucky Number

190

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Virgo

Leo

July 23-August 22

Try as you might, you can't make much progress today. Maybe someone is putting up lots of obstacles or you're facing a difficult situation and can't find a way round it. Whatever is wrong, it's incredibly frustrating and is testing your patience to the limit. However, there is no magic bullet and it looks as though you must like or lump it at the moment. Maybe you need to rethink your strategy in some way?

Lucky Number

180

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Leo

Virgo

August 23-September 22

Does it feel as though you're bashing your head against a brick wall? It's one of those days in which you face all sorts of obstacles and stumbling blocks, and there doesn't seem to be much you can do about them. You may even suspect that someone is deliberately trying to throw a spanner in the works or be obstructive. Could this be true or are you getting slightly paranoid?

Lucky Number

411

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Cancer

Libra

September 23-October 22

It's no good, it's just one of those days when it feels as though everything is conspiring against you. A machine might go on the blink at the crucial moment, or there could be a major delay over something that you consider to be very important. Even though losing your temper might be a tempting option at the time, you won't achieve much and you could even cause more trouble for yourself. Deep breaths instead?

Lucky Number

898

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Virgo

Scorpio

October 23 - November 21

Everything seems to take twice as long as usual today, which is really frustrating and irritating. Maybe you have to cope with a lot of slowcoaches who are holding things up, or there's a string of delays and glitches that test your patience. Yes, it's annoying but do your best not to get worked up about things if you can't do anything to change them. You'll simply have to cope with what life throws at you.

Lucky Number

764

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Libra

Sagittarius

November 22-December 21

Ugh. Life feels like hard work. For a start, you might be rather tired and weary, making everything seem like more of an effort than usual. And you will also have to cope with problems connected with your finances. If you get some unpleasant news that gives you a sinking feeling, there's nothing you can do about it for the time being. Be patient, even if that seems almost out of the question.

Lucky Number

915

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Aquarius

Capricorn

December 22-January 19

Oh dear! A relationship gets into very murky waters today, so take care. One of you seems determined to spike the other's guns, perhaps by being very obstructive or refusing to co-operate over something. If you're the one who's facing all these obstructions, you might think the other person is being bloody-minded but perhaps they have very good reasons for standing in your way, and it's about time that you looked at what these might be.

Lucky Number

399

Financial Outlook

good

Compatible Sign

Cancer

Aquarius

January 20-February 18

Be patient, otherwise you'll end up climbing the walls today. It's a case of taking one step forwards and two steps back, because you're facing all sorts of difficulties and hurdles. You may know precisely what's preventing you from achieving your aims or it may be impossible to put your finger on the exact cause, but either way you'll feel very frustrated and possibly even powerless. Give it up for the time being and do something therapeutic instead.

Lucky Number

158

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Taurus

Pisces

February 19-March 20

You're facing delays and setbacks to your plans for the future, and you aren't happy about it at all. But what can you do? It's one of those days when you have to take things on the chin if you can't do anything about them. You may even discover, further down the line, that today's blockages turned out to be blessings in disguise and prevented you doing something you would have regretted. So try to be philosophical about your current situation.

Lucky Number

399

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Capricorn
