Horoscopes for Friday, March 12, 2021

Aries Are you worried about something? You certainly aren't feeling as chirpy and upbeat as usual, so it's a good idea to get to the bottom of what's wrong. The welfare of a family member could be a source of anxiety now, or you might be consumed with guilt because you haven't seen various relatives recently and you know they're upset about it. Do what you can to solve the problem. Lucky Number 817 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Libra

Taurus Get in touch with someone who could use a hand. Maybe they aren't very well but are too proud to ask for help, so they'll be grateful to you for volunteering. You might also ring someone if you can't see them in person, just to make sure they're okay. While you're in this charitable mood, you might want to slip some coins into someone's collecting tin or even to make a bigger donation. Lucky Number 443 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Libra

Gemini A friend could lead you into extravagant ways today. It will all seem like a very good idea at the time, of course, and you won't need to be asked twice. But later on, when you count up how much money you spent, you could be in for a nasty shock. If you meet someone new now you'll really hit it off with them and there will be plenty of laughs between you. Lucky Number 453 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Pisces

Cancer Frustrations abound today and you'll struggle to keep your temper under control. Maybe you shouldn't and you should actually let rip, especially if you've been seething about something for days now? If you do blow your top, make sure your ire is directed at the right person and you aren't simply getting annoyed with everyone who has the misfortune to come into contact with you. Lucky Number 209 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Virgo

Leo There's some telepathic communication between you and a certain someone today. Perhaps you know what they're going to say before they even open their mouth, or you start to think about them just before they ring you up. This ability will come in useful if you're discussing a sensitive topic and you need to choose your words carefully. Trust your instincts to tell you what to say and what to keep to yourself. Lucky Number 294 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Sagittarius

Virgo The more you love someone, the more likely they are to get right up your nose today. Be especially careful when handling money matters, because these will be like a red rag to a bull, particularly if you disagree over what to spend your money on. Try not to boss anyone about, and don't let them do the same to you. You should also avoid making someone feel jealous by behaving provocatively or insensitively. Lucky Number 824 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Gemini

Libra Harsh words are spoken today, because someone is being very critical and nit-picking. You may be ticked off by an older member of the family who feels justified in giving you a piece of their mind because you don't do things in the same way that they did when they were your age. Alternatively, you may have to cope with a partner who is behaving more like a parent and giving you a right ear-bashing. However, whoever is criticizing you may have a point, so listen to what they're saying. Lucky Number 488 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Cancer

Scorpio The busier you are today the shorter your temper will be, so watch out if you've got one eye permanently on the clock. If you're desperately trying to meet a deadline you must make sure you channel your nervous energy into whatever you're doing, rather than fritter it away by getting into a panic or having a slanging match with anyone foolish enough to get in your way. Lucky Number 368 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Aquarius

Sagittarius Do something that makes you think. You need some mental stimulation, so consider visiting a museum or art gallery, buying a thought-provoking book or watching an interesting television program. You certainly don't want to gloss over facts or only deal in trivia today. A change of scene will help you to think straight and get a different perspective on life. Lucky Number 989 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Libra

Capricorn Yikes! Someone is on the warpath today and whatever you do or say seems to make them go off bang. Even offering a cup of tea will turn into a highly-charged discussion, so be careful about the tone of voice you use. Maybe you're winding them up without realizing it or secretly looking for an argument but hoping to blame it on the other person? Be honest with yourself about your motives. Lucky Number 838 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Capricorn

Aquarius You're in a very understanding mood today, making you appreciate other people's problems and be prepared to overlook their funny little foibles. This is ideal if you're trying to rebuild a relationship after some recent ructions, because you'll be prepared to put the past behind you. But be careful if you're expected to make decisions today because your mind will keep wandering and you'll struggle to focus on what's important. Lucky Number 085 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Pisces