Horoscopes for Tuesday, March 30, 2021

Aries You're full of the spirit of adventure today, so do something exciting or challenging. Why not try an activity for the first time, or push yourself into achieving something that you would normally never consider. If you're also thirsty for knowledge, why not try burying your nose in a book, enrolling in a course or surfing the net. Lucky Number 322 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Capricorn

Taurus You're at your most loving and affectionate today, and you'll enjoy proving it. This is the perfect day for giving a loved one a special treat and it doesn't have to cost a fortune, provided that it comes from the heart. You might also be able to resolve a long-standing problem with someone, simply by discussing it and listening to each other's point of view. Lucky Number 860 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Libra

Gemini All your relationships go well today, thanks to your ability to hit it off with everyone you meet. You'll have a cheery smile and a kind word for everyone, whether you know them or they're a total stranger. Mind you, someone you meet for the first time now may not be a stranger for long because you're being so engaging and friendly. Lucky Number 770 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Taurus

Cancer This is a great day for getting on with your work because you're in a very practical and efficient frame of mind. Start with whatever is the greatest priority and then work your way down the list. If you're taking part in a meeting or interview it will be very easy to hit it off with the other people while giving them a good impression of your abilities. Lucky Number 213 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Taurus

Leo This is a delightful day because you're feeling really cheerful and gregarious. It's great for being with some of your favourite people, especially if you're doing something enjoyable together. There could also be news of a forthcoming long-distance journey, whether you're the one who'll be travelling or someone is coming to visit you. Lucky Number 247 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Aquarius

Virgo Today you'll enjoy being with people you know very well. You'll feel far safer with them than with strangers, and you'll also like the sense of familiarity and comfort you get from them. If you're thinking of investing money in your home, or you're even considering a change of residence, this is a good day to weigh up your options and discuss them with the people concerned. Lucky Number 856 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Sagittarius

Libra It would be a shame to deprive others of your scintillating company today because you're in really good form. You're funny, graceful and polite, and you'll enjoy keeping everyone amused. Try to get together with others because you'll feel as though something's missing if you have to spend too much time on your own. If you haven't spoken to a near neighbor recently, give them a call to see how they are. Lucky Number 723 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Scorpio

Scorpio The more time you can spend on activities that you enjoy today, the happier and more satisfied you'll be. If you're at work you'll take real pride in what you do and will want it to reflect well on you. There could be good news about a pay rise or perk, too, or you might hear about a new job that sounds as though it was designed for you. Lucky Number 376 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Libra

Sagittarius It's another day when you're all geared up to enjoy yourself and nothing less will do. You should try to fit in a social event at some point, partly because you're on scintillating form at the moment and it's a shame to deprive everyone of the pleasure of your company, and partly because you'll enjoy it so much. Visiting the cinema or theatre will go down well too. Lucky Number 368 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Taurus

Capricorn Home is where your heart is today, so try to stay in familiar surroundings whenever possible. You might even decide that you'd prefer to stay cozily at home than to go out as you originally intended. You'll also appreciate having some time to yourself, especially if this gives you the chance to think or mull over what's been happening to you recently. Lucky Number 868 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Pisces

Aquarius It would be a shame to spend too much time working your socks off today because you'll be much happier when you're having fun. It's the sort of day when you're really only interested in being sociable and gregarious, so try to fix up something nice if you didn't have anything planned. Meet someone for a quick drink, go out for a meal or get together with some kindred spirits. Lucky Number 665 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Libra