Horoscopes for Monday, April 12, 2021

Aries After three weeks of mangled communications and crossed wires, you can heave a sigh of relief because things start to get back to normal from today. Mind you, you may have to perform some damage limitation exercises first, such as re-sending emails that have gone missing or trying to find out why there's a misunderstanding between you and a certain person. Lucky Number 423 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Pisces

Taurus There have been times recently when it's been difficult to say what you mean or make proper contact with others. Well, thank goodness things start to get back to normal again today. However, you may decide that it would be advisable to apologize for some of the things that you've said or done during the past couple of weeks, especially if you still shudder to think of them. Lucky Number 777 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Sagittarius

Gemini During the past couple of weeks it hasn't always been easy to make contact with friends, nor to know what they're talking about when you do manage to get in touch. Well, this chaotic phase is now coming to an end, but first you may have to sort out a few persistent problems such as getting to grips with a misunderstanding that's sprung up with someone. Lucky Number 870 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Capricorn

Cancer It hasn't all been plain sailing when dealing with people in power and handling official matters recently, but happily things start to get back to normal from today. Double check that important documents haven't gone astray in the post and that the wheels of bureaucracy are still grinding on in your favor. If you should have heard about something important by now but there hasn't been a peep, it's about time you chased it up. Lucky Number 616 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Libra

Leo You feel as though you've got the weight of the world on your shoulders today, which isn't much fun. Maybe you've got to get cracking on a load of chores, or you have to take responsibility for something that isn't really your fault. You can get a lot done now if you try, but it will be difficult to counteract your depressed and dispirited mood. Try to stay positive and keep away from people who often put you down. Lucky Number 769 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Sagittarius

Virgo You've encountered some irritating hiccups while handling financial matters recently, but things start to sort themselves out from today. However, you should check that things are running smoothly again by taking a look at your bank account or credit card payments. If you spot a mistake you'll be in a position to sort it out as quickly as possible. Lucky Number 705 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Scorpio

Libra Look after yourself because your nerves are very jangled right now, and anything could set you off. It doesn't help that it's one of those days when nothing goes according to plan, so you can't rely on things going your way. Try to give yourself frequent breaks from whatever you're doing, and find physical ways to release the tension you're feeling. Otherwise, you'll end up climbing the walls. Lucky Number 590 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Scorpio

Scorpio Do your best to keep yourself amused today, otherwise you'll start to get bored and then spend lots of money in order to entertain yourself. This is fine if you've got bags of cash to spare, but it's not such good news if you're supposed to be on an economy drive or a strict budget. Boredom and restlessness could also lead to ructions with loved ones, as you subconsciously try to stir up trouble purely to find out what will happen next. Lucky Number 815 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Sagittarius

Sagittarius There have been some silly but irritating misunderstandings between you and loved ones recently but you get the chance to sort them out from today. It may only take a couple of minutes or you might have to put in a lot more effort than that, but either way it will feel good to get things back to normal. You might also make an important decision now about a child or creative project. Lucky Number 606 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Cancer

Capricorn There have been times lately when it's been difficult to communicate properly with loved ones. Maybe they haven't been around when you've wanted to talk to them or there have been crossed wires between you. Well, whatever the problem, you can start sorting things out from today and getting everything back to normal. If you're currently buying or selling property, double-check that everything is running smoothly and no documents or letters have got lost in the post. Lucky Number 494 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Aquarius

Aquarius Communications have been up and down recently, which has caused a few hiccups, but they start to settle down again today. This will come as a great relief if you're getting fed up with letters going astray, phone calls not being connected or meetings being cancelled at the last minute. If you're in the middle of some serious negotiations or discussions, you'd better check that you're fully up to date with what's been happening in case someone has neglected to give you some vital information. Lucky Number 629 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Cancer