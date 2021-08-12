Horoscopes

Horoscopes for Thursday, August 12, 2021

Aries

March 21-April 19

If you're a typical Arien you already know that you've got quite a temper, and it's certainly on show today. What's wrong? You're operating with hair-trigger reflexes, so if someone annoys you you'll immediately let them know. Be careful when handling financial matters because they'll make you especially impatient and irritable.

Lucky Number

530

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Libra

Taurus

April 20-May 20

Relationships aren't as easy as they could be right now, and brings one of those scratchy and temperamental days in which you're likely to fall out with all and sundry. Is it their fault? Is it your fault? It doesn't really matter, because what's important is the way you behave and deal with your anger. Don't go off the deep end unless it's really necessary.

Lucky Number

491

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Taurus

Gemini

May 21-June 21

This is another difficult day because yet again you feel snowed under with work and other chores. You may also have the added complication of having to listen to someone's unhelpful or sarcastic comments about what you did or didn't manage to do yesterday. You need to stand up for yourself, but try to avoid getting involved in a bitching session or petty slanging match.

Lucky Number

299

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Libra

Cancer

June 22-July 22

You're looking for some fun and excitement today. You aren't interested in doing things that are boringly predictable and you won't be very keen on spending time with anyone who's a stick-in-the-mud, either. Instead, you'll be happiest if you can do things on the spur of the moment. Your mood is quite erratic, too. Other people will notice but you might not.

Lucky Number

288

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Scorpio

Leo

July 23-August 22

You're feeling the strain after yesterday's doom and gloom and you're certainly in a tense mood. You may even be distinctly scratchy and sharp with certain people, especially if they trample over your feelings or are being deliberately obtuse and insensitive. If necessary have an argument but don't let it drag on too long, and don't say hurtful things you don't mean.

Lucky Number

459

Financial Outlook

good

Compatible Sign

Aquarius
Virgo

August 23-September 22

There's no knowing what a certain person might get up to today, so be prepared. Not that you need to worry because they're unlikely to do anything really awful. You may also do things that take others by surprise, especially if you feel the need to be spontaneous and to drop your guard a little. It will help to get lots of variety into the day so you don't have a chance to feel bored.

Lucky Number

133

Financial Outlook

good

Compatible Sign

Taurus

Libra

September 23-October 22

Someone is being very sweet today but they're also very flaky and distracted. That's fine if you aren't relying on them to do anything important but it could cause problems if they're supposed to be sorting out a financial matter or spending money on your behalf. However, they're also feeling very sensitive so you'll have to choose your words carefully if you want to tell them to wait until they have their feet on the ground again.

Lucky Number

522

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Pisces

Scorpio

October 23 - November 21

A certain someone needs careful handling today because they're in such a filthy mood. Maybe they're throwing their weight around and being bossy, or perhaps they're being really impatient and think everyone else is being too slow. If you don't know who this person is, it means there's a strong chance that it's you. If so, what's got into you and how can you fix it?

Lucky Number

382

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Gemini

Sagittarius

November 22-December 21

Easy does it. You're in a very impatient and irritable state today, making you likely to blow your top whenever anyone provokes you or winds you up. So what's bugging you? Maybe you've got too much work to do in too little time, or you aren't feeling very well and it's making you behave like a bear with a sore head. Be careful when handling hot or sharp objects because you could be rather accident-prone, especially if you're still fuming.

Lucky Number

480

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Taurus

Capricorn

December 22-January 19

Someone is in a tearing hurry today, making it difficult to spend much time with them because they keep looking at their watch or trying to chivvy you along. They may also be spoiling for a fight, especially if things haven't been going well for them lately. If you start to feel edgy too, it will help to do something physical and therapeutic, such as going for a jog or kicking a football about.

Lucky Number

249

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Gemini
Aquarius

January 20-February 18

Look after yourself today because you don't have much energy or self-confidence. You'd like to crawl back to bed and pull the covers over your head, but you probably can't, so put a brave face on things. Do yourself a favor and postpone any activities that aren't strictly necessary, and keep out of the way of anyone who'll take advantage of your miserable mood.

Lucky Number

195

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Sagittarius

Pisces

February 19-March 20

You need some light relief, especially if yesterday felt like a marathon. Let yourself do things spontaneously rather than because they're expected of you. Why not let your hair down and have some fun? You're in a very inventive mood today, so dream up exciting ways to spend the weekend, especially if they involve travel.

Lucky Number

861

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Scorpio
