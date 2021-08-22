Horoscopes for Sunday, August 22, 2021

Aries Someone dear to your heart is a joy to be around. They'll blossom in your company, as you will in theirs, and things will go swimmingly between you. However, it will be a different story if one of you feels you aren't getting the attention you need or deserve from the other one. Then you'll be much more demanding and insistent, leading to some tricky moments. Lucky Number 566 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Sagittarius

Taurus Your willpower has deserted you, leaving you open to every temptation under the sun. Speaking of which, you may decide to forget about the chores and spend the day lying in the sunshine. It's a difficult day if you're supposed to be on a diet or sensible eating regime, because all your good intentions will vanish at the first sniff of a chocolate biscuit. Lucky Number 969 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Capricorn

Gemini Make the most of your inquisitive mind today by reading an interesting book, watching a fascinating program on the TV or surfing the web until you can barely see straight. You'll also enjoy getting involved in an intellectual or mind-stretching debate in which you can test your powers of argument and also display a tiny part of your vast store of knowledge. Lucky Number 980 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Leo

Cancer A certain person is high maintenance today. They may not intend to be like this but they want lots of your attention and they'll become petulant if they don't get it. But don't worry because it won't be nearly such a tricky day as it was yesterday. Be prepared to do some negotiating if you can't give this person your undivided attention. Perhaps you should arrange to do something nice with them later in the week if you can't manage it today? Lucky Number 797 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Aquarius

Leo You're in the mood to increase your knowledge of the world today. You might do this by burying your nose in a book, watching a TV documentary or by visiting a museum or somewhere else that makes you think. If you're teaching yourself a new subject you'll make some satisfying progress, and whatever you learn will go into your brain and stay there. Lucky Number 692 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Aries

Virgo This is a fabulous day for having a serious chat with someone, especially if you're prepared to touch on topics that are usually considered to be taboo or too sensitive to mention. You're ready to talk about your deepest feelings, even if you've been bottling them up until now. For some light relief you'll enjoy reading a mystery novel or thriller. Lucky Number 273 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Capricorn

Libra Let's hope you haven't got much to do today because a certain person wants to get in touch with you. And when they do it will be difficult to get away from them because they're in quite a needy mood. It's nothing to worry about but it will help to be aware of what's going on. If you can't spare the time for them today you'll have to arrange to see them later in the week, otherwise you'll be racked with guilt. Lucky Number 188 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Aquarius

Scorpio You're in a very practical and efficient mood today, making you want to do the very best you can at whatever you tackle. It's good news if you're at work because you'll enjoy showing how reliable and sensible you can be, and what a good brain you've got. It's an excellent day for keeping track of small details and for doing such things as sorting through papers or backing up all the files on your computer. Lucky Number 752 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Aquarius

Sagittarius This is a nice day because you're finding it so easy to get on well with other people. Even if you don't particularly like them, you'll still find something to chat about with them. If you have some spare time you'll enjoy becoming engrossed in a fascinating television program or a book that you can't put down. It will give you lots of food for thought. Lucky Number 336 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Sagittarius

Capricorn If you've been thinking about moving house or doing up your current home, this is an excellent day for checking that things are running smoothly or deciding what your options are. You're in a practical and sensible mood and don't want to waste your time on projects that don't stand a chance of becoming reality, so you can expect to make some excellent progress. Lucky Number 889 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Libra

Aquarius If you're currently trying to restore the peace with a certain someone, this is a good day for making progress. Be practical and rational, as open displays of emotion won't help your cause. This should be easy for you because you're feeling quite cool, calm and collected. Negotiations go well because you'll be able to keep your head. Lucky Number 231 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Sagittarius