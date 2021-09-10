Horoscopes
Horoscopes for Friday, September 10, 2021
Aries
Someone is very caught up in petty details, making them extremely pedantic and really hard work. If you pronounce something in the wrong way they're likely to correct you, or they might feel obliged to put you right if you get your facts muddled up. Take care that you don't behave in the same way yourself, because it won't make you very popular.
Lucky Number175
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignPisces
Taurus
It's a good day for keeping on top of domestic and financial matters, such as making sure all the bills have been paid or that you haven't run out of groceries. Your thoughts turn to days gone by, prompting a bout of nostalgia that make's you feel sad or lonely. If this happens, concentrate on what you've still got rather than on what you've lost.
Lucky Number295
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignTaurus
Gemini
A loved one is being very hasty and outspoken, and it won't take much to set them off. They seem to be spoiling for an argument, so virtually anything you say or do will be like a red rag to a bull. Make sure you don't behave in the same way yourself by becoming huffy and easily offended, especially over trifles. Do they really matter in the great scheme of things?
Lucky Number656
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignVirgo
Cancer
Skip your usual routine otherwise you'll soon start to feel frustrated and restricted. There may be certain commitments you can't wriggle out of but at least give yourself an incentive for getting through them by arranging some exciting activities for later on in the day. Don't be in too much of a hurry when carrying out tasks because you're rather accident prone at the moment.
Lucky Number793
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignGemini
Leo
You're in a very efficient and businesslike mood today, especially when it comes to loved ones. For instance, you might decide to help someone to become more organized or you could tidy up a child's bedroom. If you fancy doing something creative you'll concentrate on activities that give you some solid results you can be proud of.
Lucky Number142
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignPisces
Virgo
It's one of those tricky days when it's difficult to get on well with loved ones because they can't help annoying you. As a result, you'll be quick-tempered and rather huffy with them, which will only put them on the defensive, so in the end you'll get caught up in a vicious circle. Far better to clear the air by saying what you really think and then thrashing it out between you.
Lucky Number687
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignTaurus
Libra
You're ready to do some serious talking, Libra and discuss things that really matter. Although you won't even begin to be boring or pessimistic, you won't be interested in anything superficial or silly. Such things are simply not worth your attention right now, because you have meatier topics to consider.
Lucky Number880
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignCancer
Scorpio
You're in the mood for some hard work today, and you're happy to slog away until it's all done. You'll also bring a very practical approach to what you're doing, which means it's highly unlikely that you'll have to do anything again because you didn't get it right first time round. You'll take great pride in being so efficient and organized, and quite right too!
Lucky Number121
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignCancer
Sagittarius
Do your best to keep sight of the bigger picture today, or you'll get caught up in tiny details that really don't matter but which possess your thoughts. Keep your possessions close to you, because if you mislay something, you'll waste a lot of valuable time trying to track it down again.
Lucky Number147
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignPisces
Capricorn
Someone needs your moral and emotional support today, and you'll be happy to give it. Maybe they're going through a hard time and they need to know that you'll be there for them, or perhaps they aren't very well and you have to do some chores on their behalf. At some point in the day you'll appreciate having some time to yourself, so you can get your breath back and enjoy your privacy.
Lucky Number474
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignLibra
Aquarius
A certain someone is wonderfully supportive and helpful today. In fact, they're being invaluable and you won't know how you would have coped without them. Well, why not say so? They'll be thrilled, even if they do pretend that they don't care either way. Make sure that you return the favor before too long.
Lucky Number435
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignCapricorn
Pisces
Watch out, my luscious Fish, because it's easy to get bad-tempered and to become involved in silly slanging matches. That's especially likely to happen if you allow yourself to get bogged down in petty details and irritated by other people's odd habits. Try to be more reasonable and easy-going. If you're feeling agitated or nervy, work off your angst by doing something therapeutic.
