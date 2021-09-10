Horoscopes for Friday, September 10, 2021

Aries Someone is very caught up in petty details, making them extremely pedantic and really hard work. If you pronounce something in the wrong way they're likely to correct you, or they might feel obliged to put you right if you get your facts muddled up. Take care that you don't behave in the same way yourself, because it won't make you very popular. Lucky Number 175 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Pisces

Taurus It's a good day for keeping on top of domestic and financial matters, such as making sure all the bills have been paid or that you haven't run out of groceries. Your thoughts turn to days gone by, prompting a bout of nostalgia that make's you feel sad or lonely. If this happens, concentrate on what you've still got rather than on what you've lost. Lucky Number 295 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Taurus

Gemini A loved one is being very hasty and outspoken, and it won't take much to set them off. They seem to be spoiling for an argument, so virtually anything you say or do will be like a red rag to a bull. Make sure you don't behave in the same way yourself by becoming huffy and easily offended, especially over trifles. Do they really matter in the great scheme of things? Lucky Number 656 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Virgo

Cancer Skip your usual routine otherwise you'll soon start to feel frustrated and restricted. There may be certain commitments you can't wriggle out of but at least give yourself an incentive for getting through them by arranging some exciting activities for later on in the day. Don't be in too much of a hurry when carrying out tasks because you're rather accident prone at the moment. Lucky Number 793 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Gemini

Leo You're in a very efficient and businesslike mood today, especially when it comes to loved ones. For instance, you might decide to help someone to become more organized or you could tidy up a child's bedroom. If you fancy doing something creative you'll concentrate on activities that give you some solid results you can be proud of. Lucky Number 142 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Pisces

Virgo It's one of those tricky days when it's difficult to get on well with loved ones because they can't help annoying you. As a result, you'll be quick-tempered and rather huffy with them, which will only put them on the defensive, so in the end you'll get caught up in a vicious circle. Far better to clear the air by saying what you really think and then thrashing it out between you. Lucky Number 687 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Taurus

Libra You're ready to do some serious talking, Libra and discuss things that really matter. Although you won't even begin to be boring or pessimistic, you won't be interested in anything superficial or silly. Such things are simply not worth your attention right now, because you have meatier topics to consider. Lucky Number 880 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Cancer

Scorpio You're in the mood for some hard work today, and you're happy to slog away until it's all done. You'll also bring a very practical approach to what you're doing, which means it's highly unlikely that you'll have to do anything again because you didn't get it right first time round. You'll take great pride in being so efficient and organized, and quite right too! Lucky Number 121 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Cancer

Sagittarius Do your best to keep sight of the bigger picture today, or you'll get caught up in tiny details that really don't matter but which possess your thoughts. Keep your possessions close to you, because if you mislay something, you'll waste a lot of valuable time trying to track it down again. Lucky Number 147 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Pisces

Capricorn Someone needs your moral and emotional support today, and you'll be happy to give it. Maybe they're going through a hard time and they need to know that you'll be there for them, or perhaps they aren't very well and you have to do some chores on their behalf. At some point in the day you'll appreciate having some time to yourself, so you can get your breath back and enjoy your privacy. Lucky Number 474 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Libra

Aquarius A certain someone is wonderfully supportive and helpful today. In fact, they're being invaluable and you won't know how you would have coped without them. Well, why not say so? They'll be thrilled, even if they do pretend that they don't care either way. Make sure that you return the favor before too long. Lucky Number 435 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Capricorn