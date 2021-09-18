Horoscopes for Saturday, September 18, 2021

Aries Ariens are renowned for their charm and you're a shining example of that today. Social events will go swimmingly, because you'll hit it off with everyone. especially if a sexual attraction is involved. As Saturn moves into Sagittarius beginning a lengthy transit, the emphasis is on broadening your intellectual horizons and reaching out for new experiences. If choice or circumstances prevented you at an earlier time from receiving an education or specialized training, engaging in cultural pursuits, or having a more active interest in religion or politics, this period may allow you to do so. Lucky Number 907 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Taurus

Taurus It's an ideal day for your social and partnership life, so throw yourself into it, Taurus. And as Saturn moves out of Scorpio and into Sagittarius, the emphasis turns to joint income or assets and status gained through marriage or business partnership, inheritance, investments and property you own or manage for others, and finances related to debt or the collection of debt. The tax collector will cast his long shadow if you have been careless or made deliberate attempts to mislead him in the past. However, if you're thinking of throwing a party, the prospect will be even more tempting now, so how about an invitation list? Lucky Number 708 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Virgo

Gemini Get to grips with your workload today. You'll get lots of chores out of the way, because you want the satisfaction of knowing you've done the job properly. As Saturn enters your seventh house, emphasis is not directly on you but on how you interact and deal with others, and how they view you. Seriously diverging opinions and goals will cause the relationship to suffer, or even be terminated. A longer-lasting, more stable marriage or other alliance may emerge if difficulties are surmounted and commitments strengthened. Lucky Number 677 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Libra

Cancer Enjoyment comes high on your list of the day's priorities, and you won't really settle for anything less. As Saturn enters your sixth house, work-related responsibilities are apt to increase in months ahead. Routine schedules, endless details, and tasks may start to become boring and tedious. So if you don't have any social plans today, arrange something at the last minute. A loved one makes your day, perhaps when they tell you something that makes you feel all warm inside. Lucky Number 440 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Aries

Leo Home is where your heart is, so surround yourself with comforting objects and people. You'll be happy when with special members of the family. As Saturn enters Sagittarius, the possibility of long-lasting, stable romance arises, but serious emotional commitment must accompany the relationship or it won't last. Destructive overindulgence in the past now requires you to exert powerful self-discipline. If you've been thinking about moving house, review your options and check your budget is still realistic. Lucky Number 173 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Pisces

Virgo Enjoy your social life today, especially if you're mixing with people you see on a regular basis. You'll have a cheerful word for everyone, whether they're your bosom buddies or you secretly can't stand the sight of them. If you have some spare time now you'll enjoy relaxing with a good book or the latest edition of your favourite magazine. Past disagreements or problems related to family now demand resolution. You may have to accept responsibilities for family members or with regard to your home. The effect of childhood conditioning is apt to be emphasized. Lucky Number 214 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Aries

Libra You've been spending a lot of time thinking about your values, and this is another day when they're uppermost in your mind. Consider whether you're paying enough attention to your priorities in life or whether they take a back seat to more mundane considerations. Or perhaps you're wondering how to make your money stretch further, like a piece of elastic. The test of Saturn's move to Sagittarius is overcoming obstacles. When one way is blocked, find another. When one method fails, devise a new one. Meetings and discussion need structure and purpose. Lucky Number 534 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Libra

Scorpio Make the most of your social life by getting together with friends and people who are on the same wavelength as you. Your charm is at the max, so you'll have a great time together, whether you're doing something special or simply meeting for a drink. It's also a good day for immersing yourself in a favourite hobby or leisure activity because you'll find it very relaxing. As Saturn leaves Scorpio you begin to question your values. Deal with what you want in life versus what you do not want. Lucky Number 426 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Gemini

Sagittarius It's a day for enjoying your own company, Archers. It's not that you're feeling antisocial so much as that you simply need some time to yourself, so you can think things through at your own pace. If you're busy at work you'll definitely appreciate being left alone so you can have some peace and quiet. As Saturn enters your sign for a long stay, ask yourself who is responsible for your physical appearance, your personality, and your self-image -- whether you have put too much emphasis on these things, or whether you have neglected them. Lucky Number 209 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Virgo

Capricorn Enjoy your social life by getting together with some good friends and having fun. You'll really enjoy going out on the town, whether you're having a swift drink or making a night of it. If you're attending some sort of group gathering you'll love finding people who are kindred spirits. As Saturn enters your twelfth house, face your fears and worries, resolve issues that weaken your happiness and productivity, and deal responsibly with loss and disappointment. Lucky Number 351 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Sagittarius

Aquarius You're feeling cheerful and it's easy to get on well with the other people in your life. You'll enjoy a special rapport with older friends and relatives, as well as intimate partners or people with whom you share money or other resources. As Saturn enters Sagittarius, you begin to assess your satisfaction with a career, efforts involving long-range goals, and the role you play in the lives of others. It's a good opportunity to talk about any potentially difficult topics, because they're less likely to cause ructions. Lucky Number 814 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Scorpio