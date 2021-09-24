Horoscopes

Horoscopes for Friday, September 24, 2021

Aries

March 21-April 19

You need to keep your wits about you, especially if someone tries to appeal to your better nature. You aren't naturally suspicious, but you need to be today! What does this person want? Are they trying to use charm to get their own way or even to steal the march on you somehow? Be wary if money is involved, because you could end up being the loser.

Lucky Number

380

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Virgo

Taurus

April 20-May 20

You can't help putting someone on a lofty pedestal today. You think the world of them and you won't hear a word against them. There's no harm done if this is only a temporary phase, but it's another story if you continue to think this person can do no wrong. If you have them confused with a saint, it's bound to lead to disappointment sooner or later.

Lucky Number

950

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Sagittarius

Gemini

May 21-June 21

Someone is being awfully unrealistic today. They're taking a very rosy view of a tricky situation, so you wonder whether you ought to let them carry on fooling themselves or whether you should burst their protective bubble. Well, it's no good doing the latter today because you'll hate yourself for trying and they won't believe you anyway. See how you feel about it in a few days, because the problem may have resolved itself by then.

Lucky Number

353

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Libra

Cancer

June 22-July 22

Hold on to your heartstrings today. You're in a very emotional and vulnerable mood, which means someone could take advantage of you without you realizing it. For instance, they might give you a hard-luck story that's actually a tissue of lies but which you believe because you have such a big heart. Be very wary of parting with your cash today because you won't be very discriminating about it.

Lucky Number

387

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Libra

Leo

July 23-August 22

You're such a soft hearted Leo today that you should be very careful not to let anyone take advantage of your good nature. But that will be difficult because you may not even realize what a soft touch you're being. You have a very idealistic view of loved ones right now, making you blind to their faults. That's OK, as long as you wake up to reality within the next few days.

Lucky Number

354

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Pisces
Virgo

August 23-September 22

You're usually very canny and shrewd, but these qualities are nowhere to be seen today. Instead, you're in a rather wistful and sentimental mood, and you aren't showing any signs of your usual critical faculties. As a result, you're ready to take people at face value, which may or may not be a good thing. Try not to let anyone run rings around you, Virgo.

Lucky Number

104

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Libra

Libra

September 23-October 22

You're in a very forgiving and charitable mood today, which is good news if someone has upset you because you're willing to give them another chance. But make sure they deserve your magnanimity, otherwise they'll simply take advantage of your good nature and then probably do it again further down the line. Be careful when spending money, too, because you'll turn a blind eye to how much everything costs.

Lucky Number

832

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Aquarius

Scorpio

October 23 - November 21

You're in a very sentimental and emotional mood, so don't be surprised if your feelings are much nearer the surface than usual. Enjoy being with some of the special people in your life, but be sure you don't have a rosy view of them that may not coincide with the truth. If you're thinking about the past, it will seem almost too good to be true. Look back with nostalgia, Scorpio, but don't kid yourself.

Lucky Number

514

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Capricorn

Sagittarius

November 22-December 21

You're easily swayed by the people around you today, Archers, so don't let anyone take advantage of your undiscriminating mood. If you meet someone new today you'll have a very rosy-eyed view of them, regardless of what they're actually like. Don't let them run rings around you.

Lucky Number

489

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Leo

Capricorn

December 22-January 19

Be careful if you're spending money today because you could be persuaded to part with more of it than is strictly necessary. For instance, if you're in a shop you might misread the label on something and only realize how much it costs when it's too late to do anything about it without covering yourself in embarrassment. You should also avoid anyone who is obviously more interested in your bank balance than in you as a person.

Lucky Number

846

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Aquarius
Aquarius

January 20-February 18

As far as you're concerned, a certain someone is almost superhuman at the moment and can do no wrong. It's fine to put this person on a pedestal, provided you don't let them stay there for too long. If you continue with hero-worship in this way, you'll inevitably be disappointed when they finally reveal that they're human after all. So take those stars out of your eyes, Aquarius!

Lucky Number

755

Financial Outlook

good

Compatible Sign

Cancer

Pisces

February 19-March 20

You're in a very dreamy and sensitive mood today, making it easy for other people to hurt you. It's as though you have a layer of protective skin missing, so you're even more emotionally vulnerable than usual. But you can help yourself by not being too gullible and naive, and by not turning a blind eye to people's obvious faults.

Lucky Number

990

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Leo
