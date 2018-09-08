See Fairytale Town’s new attraction inspired by West African folklore
Fairytale Town in Land Park debuted a new play structure for the first time in 21 years on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018. The play set stars a popular character from West African folk tales named Anansi the spider.
Quarry Park Adventures is a 5.5-acre adventure park being constructed in the old quarry that provided granite for the California state Capitol. The park will offer zip lines, rope courses, rappelling, rock climbing and other activities.
The theme for the 2018 Sacramento County Fair is "Let's eat, have fun & celebrate the red, white & blue," and will feature a variety of fun experiences for the entire family, including carnival rides, a livestock pavilion, and local arts and crafts.
A male snow leopard cub has been born at the Sacramento Zoo. This was the first pregnancy for the cub’s five-year-old mother, Misha, and six-year-old father, Blizzard, and the first snow leopard birth at the zoo since 2006.
Roseville newborn photographer Karen Marie Taylor of Belly Beautiful Portraits released these adorable photos of newborn babies dressed up as Peter Pan, Wendy, Tinkerbell and Captain Hook in January as a part of her ongoing Disney series.
Belly Beautiful Portraits owner Taylor explains how she began partnering with Disney site Babble to share adorable Disney-themed newborn photos with the world, featuring characters from princesses to villains to Peter Pan.
