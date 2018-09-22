Looking for something to do this Saturday? Go to a local museum for free

Several local Sacramento museums are participating in the Smithsonian magazine’s national Museum Day Saturday, where entrants can receive free general admission by downloading a ticket from Smithsonian magazine.
About 1,500 museums and cultural institutions across the country are offering free admission for this one-day event to anyone who shows up with a Museum Day ticket. All entrants have to do is pick a participating museum and enter their name and email address.
Only one ticket per email is available, but each ticket provides free general admission for up to two people at participating institutions.
The theme for this year’s event is Women Making History, and Smithsonian magazine is encouraging museum attendees to share stories of the female trailblazers they discover and tag the museum they are visiting.
Local museums participating in Museum Day include:
California Museum, 1020 O St., Sacramento
California Automobile Museum, 2200 Front St., in Old Town Sacramento
California State Railroad Museum, 125 I St., in Old Town Sacramento
Aerospace Museum of California, 3200 Freedom Park Dr. near McClellan Airport
Maidu Museum & Historic Site, 1970 Johnson Ranch Dr., Roseville
Rio Vista Museum, 16 N. Front St., Rio Vista
Haggin Museum, 1201 N. Pershing Ave., Stockton
