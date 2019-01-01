‘It was love at first sight’: Sacramento welcomes first West Coast baby of 2019

Q: I'm pretty good friends with my ex. We've been apart for five years, share three kids, and have worked through a lot. Over the last four years we've exchanged presents. Nothing big – just little trinkets, but the kids like it and it's been fun. This year I have a new boyfriend. We are pretty serious, and he doesn't think I should give my ex a present. It's just a silly Christmas sweater I got at a discount store. I know the kids will laugh when their dad opens it and they will be disappointed if we stop. What's good ex-etiquette?