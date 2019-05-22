Monster trucks and extreme dogs: What to look for at the Sacramento County Fair

Check out the sights and sounds of the 2018 Sacramento County Fair The theme for the 2018 Sacramento County Fair is "Let's eat, have fun & celebrate the red, white & blue," and will feature a variety of fun experiences for the entire family, including carnival rides, a livestock pavilion, and local arts and crafts. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The theme for the 2018 Sacramento County Fair is "Let's eat, have fun & celebrate the red, white & blue," and will feature a variety of fun experiences for the entire family, including carnival rides, a livestock pavilion, and local arts and crafts.

The Sacramento County Fair is back Thursday for its 83rd year “Celebrating the Red, White and Blue.” The fair runs through Memorial Day at Cal Expo and features special events like monster trucks and bull riding.

Over 103,000 people are expected to explore the more than 150 commercial vendors, 30 food vendors and close to 5,000 exhibitors during the event, according to Pamela Fyock, CEO of the county fair. Nearly 10,000 kids will explore the fair on school tours on Thursday and Friday as well.

The fair is free for kids ages 12 and under. Adult tickets are $8, and parking costs $10. Arena events as well as the carnival and some exhibits cost extra, Fyock said.

“Once they get in, there’s over 100 free things to do at the fair from racing pigs to racing ducks,” Fyock said.

The weather looks prime for this weekend’s festivities, with mostly clear skies and highs in the low 70s forecast. Here’s a look at the shows and exhibits you won’t want to miss at this year’s fair: