‘Now we have a big family.’ National Adoption Day event brings family together in Sacramento

Suzzanne Goldwire with her family at the William R. Ridgeway Family Relations Courthouse on Saturday, November 23, 2019. Goldwire brought her extended family to welcome two children whose adoption was finalized at the National Adoption Day event. mbobo@sacbee.com

For all the questions she had about her adoption, Suzzanne Goldwire knew she also wanted to be part of the answer.

Goldwire, who was taking the final steps in a yearlong effort to adopt two children Saturday, said the positive journey she’s made in her life was the reason she wanted to be in the lives of Jessi and Tianna, just as she had for other children in need of loving homes.

“I was an adoptee and so my parents did an awesome job raising me, and loving on me, and letting me know you don’t have to be their biological child to strive and be loved, and cared for,” she said. “It just seemed to be in me to follow in my parents footsteps and foster, and it just happened that they fit in and I wanted to adopt them.”

On Saturday, Goldwire was part of 35 families who adopted 42 children at Sacramento Superior Court’s William R. Ridgeway Family Relations Courthouse during National Adoption Day. It was the first time in 10 years the juvenile court had held a special day to speed the legal hurdles often necessary in the process.

According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, the month of November is designated as National Adoption month to raise awareness of children in foster care and the need for adoptive families.

The event was held in collaboration with several organizations including the Sacramento County Department of Child and Family Adult Services, the Children’s Law Center of Sacramento, the California Department of Social Services, Child Protective Services and the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department.

Volunteers from Court-Appointed Special Advocates, Soroptimist International of Metropolitan Sacramento and the Sacramento Library Foundation provided snacks, backpacks, stuffed animals and various activities for the children and families.

According to Michelle Callejas, Sacramento County director of child, family and adult services, there are over 1,600 children in the county currently in foster care.

“While many are in the process of reunification or guardianship, approximately 350 still need a forever home,” she said. “This day is a great reminder to the community that they can become a resource or adoptive parent and open their homes and hearts to youth in need.”

Goldwire adopted Jessi and Tiana after fostering them for 10 months. They join Goldwire’s family of three adult children and nine grandchildren.

Jessi said much of the excitement came from being able to join a big family ahead of Christmas.

“She takes us on different trips and lets us try different things we’ve never tried, and let’s us play with our cousins and stuff,” he said. “And she took us on a trip when we went to Disneyland. She lets us play all the games and stuff. So now we have a big family.”

Superior Court Judge Jerilyn Borack said there were six courts open Saturday at the Power Inn Road facility to finalize adoptions. It’s a process she says requires much consideration and community help.

“We try every day to put more and more supports in for these families,” she said. “So if you put yourself out and want to wither foster a child, be a resource family or be a permanent family for them we have the counties put a lot of money into services that will help the new parents, the new families join together and be successful.

“People don’t need to do it on their own. There’s support for them to help them through the hard times.”

Goldwire said that the process of adoption was fairly easy, with the guidance from adoption agencies and county officials. Goldwire said she had fostered seven children throughout the years, and that her own parents fostered children for more than three decades. She says that it was a tradition she wanted to continue.

“I was chosen. They didn’t have to have me, and they kept me and loved me. It’s just important and I appreciate it,” she said. “I just wanted to give back as well, and let the kids know they could be loved.”