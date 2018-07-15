See how designers turned wall coverings, carpets, paint into fashion at Kimpton Sawyer event

Northern California fashion designers put on a unique runway show at the Kimpton Sawyer Hotel in downtown Sacramento on Saturday night, turning commercial interior products like carpets and wall coverings into wearable clothes.
Twelve design teams competed in the “Into the Wild” fashion show sponsored by the Northern California Chapter of the Interior Design Association. The MERGE fashion show raises funds for local fashion designers through prizes.
Models walked the runway at Sacramento’s newest luxury hotel showing off the pieces of wearable art.
“This year’s theme requires us to interpret the patterns and forms of the natural world, using materials made for the built world,” Rebecca Keehner, senior interior designer and model for the Stantec team, said in a news release.
The video above shows the event.
Comments