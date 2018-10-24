Nominees sought for Bee’s Book of Dreams

For more than a quarter-century, The Sacramento Bee has invited the community to help those less fortunate during the holiday season.
In 2017, the community responded with more than $227,000 in donations. Because of readers’ generosity, 13 dreams were fulfilled and grants were made to 22 community organizations.
As we begin our 31st year of focusing on those who often are overlooked, we’re asking for nominations for this year’s effort. And although the Book of Dreams does not approve requests for housing, cars or trips, no dream is too large or too small if it makes a difference in someone’s life. To nominate an individual, family or nonprofit organization, visit sacbee.com/bookofdreams.
Nominations are due by Nov. 9. Finalists will be notified by mid-November. If chosen by The Bee, nominees must be willing to be featured in a story and photographed for the Book of Dreams. Call 916-556-5667 to request a nomination form or ask questions.
