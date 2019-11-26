How to donate to the Sacramento Bee’s Book of Dreams program to help those in need

For more than 30 years, The Sacramento Bee’s Book of Dreams has helped people and organizations in our community realize their dreams. Their needs can be as simple as cribs for babies, healthy food for cancer patients, or kennels to house dogs being trained to assist veterans. Whatever the dream, you can help by making a donation today.

All donations are tax deductible and none of the money received will be used for administrative costs. The Book of Dreams fund is administered by the Sacramento Region Community Foundation. If you donate online, the Region Foundation will appear on your statement.

If you have additional questions, please call the Book of Dreams line at 916-556-5667.

Donate now If you prefer, you can print out this form and mail in a donation. To claim a tax deduction for 2019, donations must be postmarked by Dec. 31, 2019. All contributions are tax-deductible and none of the money received will be spent on administrative costs. Partial contributions are welcome on any item. In cases where more money is received than requested for a given need, the excess will be applied to meeting unfulfilled needs in this Book of Dreams. Funds donated in excess of needs listed in this book will fulfill wishes received but not published and will be donated to social service agencies benefiting children at risk. The Sacramento Bee has verified the accuracy of the facts in each of these cases and we believe them to be bona fide cases of need. However, The Bee makes no claim, implied or otherwise, concerning their validity beyond the statement of these facts.