Book of Dreams
How to donate to the Sacramento Bee’s Book of Dreams program to help those in need
For more than 30 years, The Sacramento Bee’s Book of Dreams has helped people and organizations in our community realize their dreams. Their needs can be as simple as cribs for babies, healthy food for cancer patients, or kennels to house dogs being trained to assist veterans. Whatever the dream, you can help by making a donation today.
All donations are tax deductible and none of the money received will be used for administrative costs. The Book of Dreams fund is administered by the Sacramento Region Community Foundation. If you donate online, the Region Foundation will appear on your statement.
If you have additional questions, please call the Book of Dreams line at 916-556-5667.
