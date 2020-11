Book of Dreams Book of Dreams: Fat Kitty City, helping cats ‘live out their life with dignity’ November 30, 2020 12:50 PM

Fat Kitty City, a private no-kill sanctuary in El Dorado Hills, seen Nov. 20, 2020, is asking Book of Dreams for funds for wet food, to help finish their "acclimation cage" and to build more housing for their cats to live out their life in dignity.