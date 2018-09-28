Tight quarters? Try to keep it together

Organizing consultant and author Marie Kondo joined staff writer Jura Koncius last week on the Washington Post’s Home Front online chat. Here is an edited excerpt.
Q: How can I maintain organization in a very small home?
A: The basic rules of the KonMari method can be applied when organizing a very small house. I myself used to live in a tidy studio apartment.
Before you begin organizing or storing things, first consider the items in your home that truly spark joy for you. Ask yourself if they are things you want to cherish.
When organizing a small house, it is important to store things in the same category together – don’t scatter them in different places around the house.
To take full advantage of the storage systems you do have – such as the pantry or closet – make sure you store everything vertically. This will help you save space.
Q: I have too much fabric and I need to store it. Currently, I have the fabric folded in plastic bins but it’s a lot of work – and a mess – to find the fabric I want. I’m considering buying foam cord boards, cutting them in thirds lengthwise and wrapping the fabric around the boards – similar to the way the fabrics are presented on bolts in a fabric store. What do you think? Do you have other ideas?
A: Wrapping the fabric around the bolt sounds like a great idea, especially if it makes it look like a store display and sparks joy for you.
Another idea you can try is to store your fabrics vertically, rather than horizontally. This will make it much easier for you to see what’s inside.
Q: What are your best tips for keeping the toddler chaos at bay?
A: Rather than fixate on having a perfectly tidy home at all times, I show my children how happy I am while tidying. This helps encourage their interest in tidying, too.
Q: I will be retiring soon and have lots of time to make a positive change in my environment. What’s a good first step? Should I do a massive de-cluttering of the entire house or take it one room – or drawer – at a time?
A: A good first step is to imagine your ideal life after you retire. Visualize what your house will look like and how you’d like to spend your time in your home.
When tidying, I recommend tidying the whole house in one shot as much as possible. If you commit five full days to tidying, you should be able to finish it all in that period. Instead of tidying by room, try tidying by category. For example, tidy clothes one day and books another day.
Organizing items by category allows you to learn more about yourself because it gives you an opportunity to discover what you’d like to keep in your life and how you’d like to live your life.
Q: I have tried for years to come up with my vision for my ideal life and home. It just won’t form in my head. Any suggestions?
A: Start by making a habit of writing down what you respond to when looking at interior magazines or when visiting a friend’s house. You might notice particular colors that you like or plants that make you happy. When woven together, these elements will create your ideal life and home.
Q: My mother passed away two months ago, and while we’ve had no problems cleaning out her stuff, I am now having trouble cleaning out my closet at home. Everything reminds me of her. How do I de-clutter when everything is tied to a memory of her?!
A: You do not need to go through sentimental items before you’re ready. However, if you do feel compelled to tidy, I recommend beginning with items that aren’t sentimental, such as clothing, books and papers. If you encounter any item in one of these categories that brings back a memory of your mother, set it aside as part of the sentimental category.
By tidying non-sentimental items first, you will give yourself time to sort through your thoughts and emotions before tackling the more sentimental items.
Q: If the item no longer sparks joy and you are trying to sell it for financial gain, at what point do you donate it so things don’t pile up in the house?
A: Set a clear schedule and assign a date. For example, tell yourself that in one month, you will have a garage sale or go to a specific donation center. If something does not sell within a specific window of time, it is time to donate it. Give yourself a strict deadline and stick to it!
While you are completing your tidying marathon, store the items that you plan to sell or donate in an area that does not interfere with your daily life, such as a garage or shed.
Q: Now that you’re an international sensation, have you found a difference in attitudes between America and Japan (and other countries) toward clutter or things? Do you approach clients’ issues differently based on cultures?
A: I was surprised to learn that no matter the country, everyone has trouble tidying. We’re all the same in that sense.
What is different, however, is that people from different countries have attachments to unique things. For example, I learned that in Poland, books have an elite status and are not something that you just throw out. In the United States, I learned that family heirlooms are common and treasured - in Japan, it’s rare that large items are passed on through the generations.
Q: My parents keep giving me presents I do not love because they’re not my style and I keep them because I feel guilty about letting them go. What should I do?
A: The purpose of a gift is to be received. The very act of receiving it is what should spark joy, so you should express gratitude even if you decide to let the item go.
To prevent this kind of thing from happening in the future, clarify to others what sparks joy for you in your everyday life. By discussing your favorite things with your parents, the gifts that you want can become the gifts that you get!
Q: How can I downsize 20 years of souvenirs from our military life travels? When I want to get rid of some souvenirs, my husband reminds me how much we paid for them. And with my children’s items, I get sentimental about giving them away.
A: In the KonMari Method, it is very important to organize the items that belong to you before you tidy the things that belong to the whole family, so make sure you take care of your personal items first.
As for your children’s childhood treasures, if they make you happy every time you look at them, then keep them proudly. Remember that the KonMari method is not about looking for things to eliminate, but rather choosing items that spark joy for you.
Q: When working with small budgets, what do you suggest people spend their organizational budget toward – especially if they can’t afford new closet configurations?
A: For the KonMari method, you do not need to purchase anything in particular to get started. The first step is to reconsider your belongings, select the items that bring you joy and let go of the items that don’t . So the only item you really need is a donation bag.
The second step is to consider your storage. Once you have pared down your belongings to only those that spark joy, decide what needs to be addressed in your home in order for you to get closer to your ideal vision and focus on the spaces that are important to you. If your kitchen is your favorite space in your home, that might be an area worth spending a little money to upgrade your organization.
Q: I have tackled everything but just can’t face my six large trunks of photographs. How can I get started?
A: If you have gone through the KonMari method, then trust in your sensitivity to joy which you’ve honed during this process. Believe in yourself!
Going through six trunks of photographs is a monumental task, but you just have to get started.
