Watch people react to smelly corpse flower

The corpse flower, which blooms every four or five years, blossomed at Sacramento State in Sacramento, on Monday, Oct. 8, 2018. One of the world's stinkiest flowers, it only blooms for 36 hours at a time.
Annabella Castagna, a shopper at Orchard Supply Hardware store in Antelope on Wednesday, Aug. 22, 2018, laments the announcement that all 99 OSH locations will close. Two other locations operate in the Sacramento region: Woodland and Elk Grove.
Rex Bennett, an original Kings season ticket holder, moved two weeks ago into of one of the condos at the Sawyer hotel and condominium tower in Sacramento, built by the Kings next to Golden 1 Center. He shows off its views on Tuesday, June 19, 2018.
For millennials Farrah Poladi and Andrew Llorente, buying a home was an emotional roller coaster. After being outbid twice they found their place in Carmichael. They celebrated their first day in their new home on Sunday, May 6, with champagne.
Home fires are more prevalent in winter than in any other season. This is due in part to an increase in cooking and heating fires. Holiday decorations and winter storms that can interrupt electrical service and cause people to turn to alternative