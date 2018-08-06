Watch dogs surfing at Jack O’Neill’s memoria in Santa Cruz

Hundreds of people showed up to honor surfing legend Jack O’Neill during a paddle out at Pleasure Point in Santa Cruz. But it wasn’t only humans. Watch these dogs match some of the people surfing out there on Sunday, July 9, 2017.
By
Up Next
Hundreds of people showed up to honor surfing legend Jack O’Neill during a paddle out at Pleasure Point in Santa Cruz. But it wasn’t only humans. Watch these dogs match some of the people surfing out there on Sunday, July 9, 2017.
By

Pets

See the canines that competed in the World Dog Surfing Championships in the Bay Area

By David Caraccio

dcaraccio@sacbee.com

August 06, 2018 11:00 AM

Thousands of fans and more than four dozen amateur and top dog surfers participated Saturday in the third annual World Dog Surfing championships in Pacifica, near San Francisco.

The competition took place at Linda Mar Beach. Dogs were matched according to their weight. Categories included solo dog surfing and tandem with a human.

Yes, life jackets and vests were required. The dogs also competed out of the water with Frisbee catching and ball fetching, as well as canine fashion.

Proceeds went to animal, environmental and surfing non-profit agencies, according to CBS SF Bay Area.

Organizers posted the winners of various competitions on their website.

The judges were human. One judge explained the evaluation process.

“It’s subjective,” judge Sam Stahl told the San Francisco Chronicle. “It’s a feeling. You’re looking for ability to stand, ride, move in the wave. You’re looking for style. How panicked or how calm the dog is. That makes a difference.”

Former surfing champion Chris de Aboitiz now trains dogs. He taught his four rescue dogs to surf and is teaching other dog owners how to do the same. He told MetroUK in an interview, ‘Surfing is not just about training dogs, it is about understand

By

  Comments  