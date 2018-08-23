Pet of the week at the SPCA: Tommy Love

It’s easy to see how Tommy Love got his name. This guy loves people and even other cats! He is currently living with another kitty in one of our habitats. He has a really wonderful purr and loves to be petted. He isn’t a cat that takes some time to warm up to you; he wants attention right away!
Something special about Tommy Love: he is FIV positive. FIV positive kitties can live normal happy lives provided they are indoor only, receive regular vet checkups and proper introductions to any potential feline friends.
Age: 5 years
Sex: Male
Breed: Domestic Shorthair/Mix
Adoption fee: Tommy Love’s adoption fee has been generously sponsored by The Joe Willie Project.
More information: sspca.org
Comments