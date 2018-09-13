Pet of the week at the SPCA: Lucie

Meet Lucie, a friendly cat who is currently living with 4 other felines in one of our habitats. She is social with people and isn’t shy to introduce herself by rubbing up against your leg or hand. Lucie enjoys light petting and may roll over to show off her belly if you sit on the floor with her. She even enjoyed some gentle brushing and was interested in feather toys. She is a calm, affectionate lady looking for a quiet place to call her “furr-ever” home.
Name: Lucie
Age: 3 years, 6 months
Sex: Female
Adoption fee: Lucie’s adoption fee has been generously sponsored by The Joe Willie Project.
More information: sspca.org
Comments