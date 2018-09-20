Pet of the week at the SPCA: Springs

At 27 pounds, there’s a lot of Springs to love!! While she’s not much of an athlete, she is skilled in the art of lounging and purring. As soon as you get within her vicinity, she starts to purr and enjoys a good cheek scratch and a head rub. She even enjoyed some gentle brushing. If you have a soft couch and a sunbeam in your house, Springs would love to be your forever friend.
Name: Springs
Age: 12 years old
Sex: Female
Adoption fee: Springs’ adoption fee has been generously sponsored by The Joe Willie Project.
More information: sspca.org
Comments