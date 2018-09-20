There’s a lot to love with Springs. While she’s not much of an athlete, she is skilled in the art of lounging and purring. Adopt her today at the Sacramento County SPCA.
Pet of the week at the SPCA: Springs

September 20, 2018 12:01 AM

At 27 pounds, there’s a lot of Springs to love!! While she’s not much of an athlete, she is skilled in the art of lounging and purring. As soon as you get within her vicinity, she starts to purr and enjoys a good cheek scratch and a head rub. She even enjoyed some gentle brushing. If you have a soft couch and a sunbeam in your house, Springs would love to be your forever friend.

Name: Springs

Age: 12 years old

Sex: Female

Adoption fee: Springs’ adoption fee has been generously sponsored by The Joe Willie Project.

More information: sspca.org

