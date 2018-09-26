Petals is a 9-year-old female Staffordshire Terrier/Mix available for adoption at the Sacramento County SPCA.
Petals is a 9-year-old female Staffordshire Terrier/Mix available for adoption at the Sacramento County SPCA. Karen Goff
Petals is a 9-year-old female Staffordshire Terrier/Mix available for adoption at the Sacramento County SPCA. Karen Goff

Pets

Pet of the week at the SPCA: Petals

Special to The Bee

September 26, 2018 10:02 PM

This week we have a low-rider lady named Petals who loves wearing flowers. Petals is a short, stout 42 pounds with a swash-buckling swagger for a walk. She walks well on a leash and will sit for treats, taking them with an adorable grunt. She loves attention and belly rubs and would love to be someone’s lap dog! She has lived with other dogs and kids in her previous home but has no history with cats. Come down and meet Petals today.

Name: Staffordshire Terrier/Mix

Age: 9 years old

Sex: Female

Adoption fee: $110, or free to any human 65 or older (Seniors for Seniors)

More information: sspca.org

  Comments  