Pet of the week at the SPCA: Petals

This week we have a low-rider lady named Petals who loves wearing flowers. Petals is a short, stout 42 pounds with a swash-buckling swagger for a walk. She walks well on a leash and will sit for treats, taking them with an adorable grunt. She loves attention and belly rubs and would love to be someone’s lap dog! She has lived with other dogs and kids in her previous home but has no history with cats. Come down and meet Petals today.
Name: Staffordshire Terrier/Mix
Age: 9 years old
Sex: Female
Adoption fee: $110, or free to any human 65 or older (Seniors for Seniors)
More information: sspca.org
