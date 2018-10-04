DoDo is a 2-year-old German Shepard/Siberian Husky Mix available for adoption at the Sacramento SPCA.
Pet of the week at the SPCA: DoDo

Special to The Bee

October 04, 2018 03:00 AM

Meet Dodo. Even though he only weighs 67 pounds, he’s a big, soft flower who can be a bit reserved when he first meets you. Once he is comfortable with you, he might lean into you for attention. If excited, he may bounce up and jump on you to say hello. DoDo is still learning about the world and would benefit from positive training and socialization. He also likes to be brushed, especially on his chest and back. He lived with dogs in his previous home.

Name: German Shepard/Siberian Husky mix

Age: 2 years old

Sex: Male

Adoption fee: $110

More information: sspca.org

