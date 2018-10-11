Pet of the week at the SPCA: Stripey

Stripey is a very affectionate and calm cat. He loves snoozing the afternoon away but when he is awake, he is eager to be petted. His soft coat and sweet demeanor make it easy to oblige when he nudges your hand to ask for more petting. He has lived with other cats in a group habitat and doesn’t mind sharing the spotlight. If you’re looking for a sweet, independent feline companion, Stripey could be the cat of your dreams!
Something special about Stripey is that he is FIV positive. FIV positive kitties can live normal happy lives provided they are indoor only, receive regular vet checkups and proper introductions to any potential feline friends.
Name: Stripey
Breed: Domestic Shorthair/Mix
Age: 12 years old
Sex: Male
Adoption fee: Stripey’s adoption fee has been generously sponsored by The Joe Willie Project.
More information: sspca.org
