A matchmaker for shy, old, disabled dogs at the SPCA in Raleigh, NC
At the SPCA of Wake County in Raleigh, long-time volunteer Jerry Kroll, 85, asks people to greet a "Jerry Dog" as the staff now affectionately calls them. He brings hard to adopt dogs out to the lobby to help them perk up and hopefully find a home.
If you're one of the hundreds of people not able to get your pet to rest his or her snout in the circle of your hands, you're not alone. We asked some pet behavior experts why some pet owners are having greater success than others.
The adorable Greensboro Grasshoppers team dog is just trying to do his job. "Lou Lou," trained to retrieve player's bats, tried to grab one from Jhonny Santos after Santos thought he walked. The at-bat, however, wasn't over.