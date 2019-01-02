Pets

SPCA Pet of the Week: Lady

January 02, 2019 01:43 PM

Karen Goff
Lady is one of the most intriguing dogs you may have seen. Weighing only 44 pounds, her scruffy hair-do and beard are hard to forget. She loves to play ball and would love to run around with you in the backyard. After a good game of fetch, she is ready to cuddle and will promptly settle in your lap. She is easy to walk on a leash and takes treats so gently. Like her looks, Lady’s medical history is unique: She is extremely allergic to fleas and highly allergic to dust mites. She would do best in a home with mostly wood floors that are frequently cleaned to help reduce her exposure to allergens. 

Name: Lady

Age: 2 years, 6 months

Breed: Terrier mix

Sex: Female

Adoption fee: $110

Information: sspca.org

