Women decorate themselves with henna in preparation for Eid al-Adha

Tonight is the beginning of the Muslim holiday, Eid al-Adha. The women of Tarbiya Institute in Roseville, California, prepared for the celebration by decorating themselves with henna. Take a look:
By
Evangelist Billy Graham dies at 99

Religion

Evangelist Billy Graham dies at 99

Billy Graham was born into a farming family in Charlotte, N.C. Evangelism took him around the world. He became famous with his 1949 crusade in Los Angeles. He passed away in February 2018.

Sacramento parishoners march on Holy Saturday

Religion

Sacramento parishoners march on Holy Saturday

Hundreds of parishioners marched in a bilingual pilgrimage to seven parishes in a procession to celebrate Holy Saturday and Easter Sunday on Saturday, April 15, 2017. The pilgrimage started at St. Elizabeth and ended at Our Lady of Guadalupe near

Elk Grove Easter musical is a big production

Religion

Elk Grove Easter musical is a big production

The Rock Church's Easter musical production of “For What Purpose” is being staged with vocalists, a band, a large cast and crew, and even livestock. The production at the 1,200-member Elk Grove church, 8520 Bradshaw Road, is in its 18th year.