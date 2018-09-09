‘The letter was stupid and naive.’ Bishop Soto’s regret for supporting convicted priest

In 1986, then-auxiliary bishop Jaime Soto wrote a letter of support for his former classmate Chris Andersen after he was convicted on 26 felony counts of child molestation. Now, as bishop of the Sacramento Diocese, Soto talks about his regrets.
By
Evangelist Billy Graham dies at 99

Religion

Evangelist Billy Graham dies at 99

Billy Graham was born into a farming family in Charlotte, N.C. Evangelism took him around the world. He became famous with his 1949 crusade in Los Angeles. He passed away in February 2018.

Sacramento parishoners march on Holy Saturday

Religion

Sacramento parishoners march on Holy Saturday

Hundreds of parishioners marched in a bilingual pilgrimage to seven parishes in a procession to celebrate Holy Saturday and Easter Sunday on Saturday, April 15, 2017. The pilgrimage started at St. Elizabeth and ended at Our Lady of Guadalupe near

Elk Grove Easter musical is a big production

Religion

Elk Grove Easter musical is a big production

The Rock Church's Easter musical production of “For What Purpose” is being staged with vocalists, a band, a large cast and crew, and even livestock. The production at the 1,200-member Elk Grove church, 8520 Bradshaw Road, is in its 18th year.

Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Icon for mobile apps

The Sacramento Bee App

View Newsletters

Copyright
Commenting Policy
Corrections Policy
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service