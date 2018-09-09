‘The letter was stupid and naive.’ Bishop Soto’s regret for supporting convicted priest
In 1986, then-auxiliary bishop Jaime Soto wrote a letter of support for his former classmate Chris Andersen after he was convicted on 26 felony counts of child molestation. Now, as bishop of the Sacramento Diocese, Soto talks about his regrets.
Members Roseville’s Muslim community prepared for the upcoming Eid al-adha celebration, just months after the Supreme Court upheld President Trump’s ban on travel from multiple predominantly Muslim countries.
Davina Mirembe, a 20-month-old toddler, was brought to Sacramento from Uganda to have life-changing heart surgery at Sutter Medical Center. The trip was funded by international Christian aid organization Samaritan's Purse.
Congregations throughout Sacramento observed Ash Wednesday on street corners and in sanctuaries. Sacramento’s Roman Catholic Bishop Jaime Soto presided at a Wednesday liturgy and a distribution of ashes on the north side of the Capitol.
Imam Ammar Shahin, who last week gave a controversial sermon in Davis that inflamed religious dialogue well beyond that town, offered an in-depth apology on Friday, July 28, 2017, promising to work hard to help improved interfaith understanding an
Pope Francis joked with First Lady Melania Trump upon their meeting at the Vatican on May 24. He pointed to the President and asked her, "What are you feeding him, potica?" Potica is a traditional Slovenian dessert, a favorite of Pope Francis.
Hundreds of parishioners marched in a bilingual pilgrimage to seven parishes in a procession to celebrate Holy Saturday and Easter Sunday on Saturday, April 15, 2017. The pilgrimage started at St. Elizabeth and ended at Our Lady of Guadalupe near
The Rock Church's Easter musical production of “For What Purpose” is being staged with vocalists, a band, a large cast and crew, and even livestock. The production at the 1,200-member Elk Grove church, 8520 Bradshaw Road, is in its 18th year.
